MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill acknowledged Wednesday that he could have handled himself better in the initial moments of a weekend traffic stop that left him handcuffed and pulled out of his car by police officers near the team’s stadium.

Hill also said he wants one of the officers involved in the incident dismissed from the police force.

Hill said he wishes he did some things “a bit differently” on Sunday morning, including leaving the window of his car down when officers instructed him to do so. He rolled up the window instead. The incident escalated quickly from there.

“I will say I could have been better,” Hill said. “I could have let down my window in that instant. But the thing about me is, I don’t want attention. I don’t want to be cameras-out, phones-on-you in that moment. But at the end of the day, I’m human. I’ve got to follow rules. I’ve got to do what everyone else would do.

“Now, does that give them the right to literally beat the dog out of me? Absolutely not,” Hill continued. “But at the end of the day, I wish I could go back and do things a bit differently.”

Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie Daniels launched an internal affairs investigation on Sunday afternoon and one officer was transferred to administrative duties. That officer, Danny Torres, wants to be immediately reinstated, his attorney said this week. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have said they want “swift and strong action” against all the officers involved.

Hill did not mince words when detailing what action he thinks should be taken against the officer.

“Gone. Gone. Gone. Gone. Gone. He’s gotta go, man,” Hill said. “In that instant right there, not only did he treat me bad, but he also treated my teammates with disrespect. He had some crazy words towards them and they didn’t even do nothing. Like, what did they do to you? They’re just walking on the sidewalk. He’s got to go, man.”

Hill was pulled from his car near the team’s stadium less than three hours before kickoff of Miami’s Week 1 game. He was placed on the ground and handcuffed, and teammate Calais Campbell — who drove by the scene and stopped in an effort to play peacemaker — also was handcuffed by police during the incident.

Hill was cited for careless driving and failing to wear a seatbelt.

RAVENS: Linebacker Kyle Van Noy criticized the Kansas City Chiefs’ medical staff for being slow to respond to his eye injury during the teams’ season opener last week.

Van Noy injured his right eye in the third quarter on Thursday night and said he was “disappointed” about how long it took for Chiefs doctors to see him in the locker room after leaving the field.

“When you get hurt, especially something that can be serious like mine was, you’re supposed to rely on the team’s training staff or their doctors, and I was supposed to see an ophthalmologist,” Van Noy said on his podcast with retired defensive tackle Gerald McCoy. “They took an entire quarter to get down to talk to me in the locker room, which to me is unacceptable because then you start thinking, ‘What if I was trying to go back in the game? What if I was really, really hurt? I know mine happened to be moderate, but it still was serious because it’s an eye and your expectation of someone to be down there, as the training staff asked them to be down there, would have had a little bit more urgency.”

A Chiefs spokesperson said the team had no comment on Van Noy’s remarks, which also referenced the organization getting a failing grade for its training staff on NFLPA report cards.

BEARS: The Chicago Bears and receiver Rome Odunze were breathing a little easier after an MRI showed no major damage to the knee he sprained late in Chicago’s season-opening victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Odunze, the No. 9 overall pick, sprained an MCL blocking with about five minutes remaining in the game. He got rolled up as Velus Jones Jr. was tackled following a short reception.

Odunze got up and felt a pop. He stayed in for the next play and was seen hopping toward the sideline during D’Andre Swift’s 20-yard run. He had an MRI on Monday.

CHIEFS: QB Patrick Mahomes said he will not endorse either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, even as the former president continued to call Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, a supporter of his campaign.

“I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever, either way,” Mahomes said before heading out to practice for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati. “I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote. It’s to inform people to do their own research and then make the best decision for them and their family.”

The comments from the three-time Super Bowl champion came less than a day after Taylor Swift, who is dating his Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce and has become friends with the Mahomes family, endorsed Harris for the presidency.

Swift’s endorsement led Trump to say in a phone interview with Fox News : “I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan. I like Brittany. I think Brittany is great.”

TV: The NFL averaged 21.0 million viewers per game during the league’s opening week, making it the most-watched Week 1 on record.

The league and Nielsen said that the per-game average on TV and digital platforms was a 12% increase over last year. Nielsen began electronic measurement of viewing in 1988.

All told, 123 million people saw at least part of one game, its highest total for an opening week since 2019.

BROWNS: QB Deshaun Watson said he was surprised by the latest civil lawsuit filed against him by a woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her four years ago.

The woman filed the lawsuit Monday in Texas , saying Watson forced himself on her during a dinner date in her apartment in Houston in 2020. She’s seeking in excess of $1 million in damages.

During his weekly media availability, Watson, who will play this week against Jacksonville, said he was unaware of the allegations before Monday.

“I found out exactly whenever everyone else found out,” Watson said.

Earlier, Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, released a statement saying the QB “strongly denies” the claims in the lawsuit.

The league is examining the lawsuit to see if Watson has violated the league’s personal conduct policy. Watson was suspended 11 games in 2022 and fined $5 million after being accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct.

• Cleveland’s defense got rocked again days after getting pounded in the season opener.

The Browns placed four players on injured reserve after they were hurt in the 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Safety Juan Thornhill (calf), tackle Maurice Hurst II and linebackers Mohamoud Diabate (hip) and Tony Fields II (ankle) all will miss at least four games after being placed on IR.

Thornhill and Hurst started Sunday’s loss.

CARDINALS: The Arizona Cardinals put starting right tackle Jonah Williams on injured reserve because of a knee injury suffered in the season-opening loss against the Buffalo Bills.

RAMS: Receiver Puka Nacua, guard Steve Avila and offensive tackle Joe Noteboom have been placed on injured reserve after the Rams’ injury-filled season opener.

The Rams also signed offensive lineman Dylan McMahon off Philadelphia’s practice squad and signed offensive lineman Geron Christian. Los Angeles re-signed offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe on Tuesday.

