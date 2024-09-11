Westbrook bean supper – Saturday, Sept. 14, 5 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St. Beans, coleslaw, hot dogs, American chop suey, bread, fresh baked pies, and beverages. $10, $5 under 12. Order takeout at 854-9157 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Buxton bean supper – Saturday, Sept. 14, 4:30 p.m., Buxton Centre Baptist Church, 938 Long Plains Road. All-you-can-eat hot dogs, baked pea beans and kidney beans, American chop suey, coleslaw, rolls, pies and desserts. $10. Order takeout at 929-3011 with name, time of pickup, number of orders, choice of beans (kidney, pea or both), choice of dessert (brownie or pie), any any extra servings.

Weekly community meal – Wednesday, Sept. 18, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and a beverage, provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Live music and free blood pressure checks.

Free community meal – Saturday, Sept. 21, 4:30-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 733 Main St., Westbrook. Pot roast dinner, rolls and dessert.

Buxton bean supper – Saturday, Sept. 21, 5-6 p.m., North Congregational Church of Buxton, 22 Church Hill Road. Beans, red hot dogs, coleslaw, chop suey, rolls, dessert, coffee and punch. $10, $5 ages 5-12, free under 5.

Gorham bean-hole bean supper – Saturday, Sept. 21, seating at 4:30 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 6 p.m.; UCC at North Gorham, 4 Standish Neck Road, Gorham. Beans, red hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, homemade brown bread, rolls, coffee or punch, and homemade dessert. $12, $8 children. For takeout, call 892-5363 by 5 p.m. Sept. 20.

Casco harvest supper – Saturday, Sept. 28, 4:30-6 Casco Village Church UCC, 941 Meadow Road. Ham, potatoes, baked beans, roasted vegetables, squash, zucchini, pumpkin bread, cider, homemade apple pie/crisp and ice cream. $12, $5 ages 8 and under.

