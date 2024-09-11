Baptista Muanda scored with a minute left in overtime and Portland beat host South Portland 1-0 for its second straight overtime boys’ soccer victory Wednesday night.

Khalifa Mbabo assisted on Muanda’s goal. Marco Robles stopped five shots for the Bulldogs (2-0), while Michael Zaccaria made six saves for the Red Riots (0-2).

DEERING 3, CHEVERUS 1: Augusto Daniel scored in each half to pace the Rams (1-1) to a win over the Stags (0-2) at Deering’s Memorial Field.

Alberto Lucas-Bayata added a goal for Deering, the reigning Class A South champion, while Rocco Ciccomancini and Antonio Soriano Lujan each contributed an assist.

Ange-Michael Liwanga was the goal scorer for Cheverus.

SCARBOROUGH 2, MARSHWOOD 1: Finn Coburn’s goal off a free kick in the second half lifted the Red Storm (2-0) over the Hawks (1-1) in South Berwick.

Denver Buchanan scored a first-half goal for Scarborough. Marshwood’s Rogan Boisvert converted a penalty kick.

GORHAM 4, BIDDEFORD 0: Owen Spera notched a pair of goals to lead the Rams (1-1) past the Tigers (1-1) at Gorham.

Moises Ntango and Tyler Owens each chipped in with a goal.

WESTBROOK 2, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Paddy Walsh connected off the dribble from 20 yards out to break a 1-1 tie with 12 minutes remaining as the Blue Blazes (1-0) edged the Golden Trojans (1-1) in Westbrook.

Thornton’s Kyle Nicoletti opened the scoring in the first half. Mo Ahmed tied it off a free kick early in the second half.

FALMOUTH 11, MASSABESIC 0: Wyatt Braun and Clayton Hickey tallied three goals apiece as the Navigators (2-0) cruised past the Mustangs (0-2) at Falmouth.

Simon Wissink added a pair of goals, while Ali Carter, Sam Yoon and Ryan Werthman also scored.

Justin Azara made 14 saves for Massabesic.

KENNEBUNK 9, SANFORD 1: Jackie Thombs collected three goals and an assist, and Grahame Bean had a goal and four assists for the Rams (1-1) in a win over the visiting Spartans (0-1-1).

Cooper Thompson, Ben Urban, Theo Pow, Devin Roy and Caden Notine were the other Kennebunk goal scorers. Blake Dallara had two assists.

Danilo Ferreira scored an unassisted goal for Sanford.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 7, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 0: Alicia Fontana struck for two goals in the first half to help start the Panthers (2-0) on their way to a win over the Seagulls (1-1) in Old Orchard Beach.

Delia Fontana, Delphine Daniel, Emily Robbins, Ella Giguere and Sadie Swenson also scored for NYA.

Seagulls goalie Vanessa Alley-Thayer made 13 saves.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER/NYA 2, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: Emma Bowden recorded a goal and an assist as the Patriots (3-0) won at Cape Elizabeth (0-3).

Lydia Trytek also scored, and Abby Lacombe contributed an assist. Samantha Poulin earned the shutout in goal.

FIELD HOCKEY

ST. DOMINIC 6, WAYNFLETE 0: Chloe Beauchesne and Madeline Andrews each scored twice as the Saints (3-0) defeated the Flyers (0-1) in Portland.

Ava Martin contributed a goal and an assist, and Emily Andrews also scored. Five of the Saints’ goals were off penalty corners.

St. Dom’s goalie Maia Cote stopped both shots she faced.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1, LAKE REGION 0: Saris Santos scored with an assist from Ella Dean to break a scoreless tie with 7:47 remaining as the Raiders (2-0) blanked the Lakers (0-2) at Fryeburg.

Fryeburg goalie Reyna Wales turned aside all four shot she faced. Nicole Watson stopped eight shots for Lake Region.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 3, BOOTHBAY 0: Maddie Grimaldi scored twice as the Phoenix (2-0) won at Boothbay Harbor.

Miley Fournier assisted on both of Grimaldi’s goals. Ava Davis also scored, assisted by Linda Lake.

Kyleigh Marcotte (eight saves) and Mallory Clark (11) were in goal for Spruce Mountain. Ivory Cote made three saves for Boothbay (0-2).

