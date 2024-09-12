Two candidates are challenging acting Mayor David Morse in a race for the Westbrook mayor’s seat in a special election on Nov. 5. Morse is facing Lynda Adams and Lawrence “Larry” McWilliams to finish the unexpired term of Michael Foley who resigned in February.

Foley was elected in 2022 and that three-year term ends in 2025.

The deadline for filing nomination papers was Sept. 6 and the regular municipal election is set for Nov. 5.

In City Council action, Ward 3 incumbent Anna Turcotte, current City Council vice president, is facing Anthony Dahms for a three-year seat. In Ward 4, incumbent Gary Rairdon is being challenged by Amy Faulkingham.

City Councilor Michael Shaughnessy is running unopposed for councilor at-large.

On the school side for three-year terms, Brian McCambridge and Brittney Barr are battling for a School Committee at-large seat now held by Suzanne Salisbury, current chair, who did not seek reelection.

After 15 years on the board, Salisbury decided it was time to let someone else run.

“My kids have graduated, and I have completed some projects I wanted to see through, including free breakfast and lunch for all students and the state paying 55% for education,” Salisbury said. “It is time to focus on my role in the Legislature, my food pantry and our business.”

Three School Committee candidates are unopposed: incumbent Katy Rice, Ward 1; Erin Cavallaro, Ward 2, with Jessica Foley not seeking reelection; and Brooke Reed, Ward 5, with Elizabeth Schultz not running.

Attempts to reach Foley and Schultz for comments by the American Journal deadline Wednesday were unsuccessful.

