Local and state leaders on Thursday called for the immediate resignation of Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority’s director after revelations that 2023 inspection report found deficiencies in the fire suppression system that later malfunctioned, spilling toxic firefighting foam.

Brunswick Rep. Dan Ankeles, Sen. Mattie Daughtry, and Brunswick Town Council Chair Abby King put MRRA in the crosshairs at the Thursday afternoon press conference outside Brunswick Town Hall, criticizing the quasi-state organization’s failure to disclose the inspection report.

“The delegation today is calling for the immediate resignation of MRRA Executive Director Kristine Logan,” Daughtry said at the opening of the news conference.

They also called on the immediate shutdown of any and all fire suppression systems that contained PFAS at the Brunswick airport.

The Portland Press Herald reported on Thursday that the Hangar 4 fire suppression system at Brunswick Executive Airport was deemed “deficient” 14 months before it malfunctioned and discharged aqueous film-forming foam, or AFFF, which contained PFAS compounds. This conflicted with MRRA’s previous claims at an August press conference that the inspection came back clean.

The last test of the hangar was conducted in June 2023 by Eastern Fire of Auburn. MRRA Executive Kristine Logan said that the company has ignored repair requests from MRRA, said it would stop servicing systems using toxic foam, and then said that annual inspection cost would increase fourfold to $100,000. Logan also said that MRRA will prepare for legal action.

Others outside Thursday’s press conference voiced their displeasure about the lack of openness about the inspection prior to and after the spill.

Steve Walker, a former town councilor and the executive director of the Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust, said that he was “stunned and shocked” that MRRA didn’t deal with the hazardous foam more seriously.

“Ultimately they were forthcoming, but sitting on that information for a year, year and half? It’s just stunning, shocking, and I hope eye-opening for the council members who can make decisions here moving forward about MRRA,” Walker said.

He added that he hopes that the state, which oversees MRRA, will take notice of the issue and provide more oversight to the quasi-state organization moving forward.

Brunswick resident Shaun Hogan shared an email he sent to local officials, including Rep. Ankeles, with the Times Record, which called for Logan’s resignation.

“Citizens can accept a lot of things including mistakes and seemingly impossible challenges to deal with (like AFFF disposal or being handcuffed by what law requires),” Hogan wrote. “What we absolutely cannot and should not tolerate is deception and incompetence.”

