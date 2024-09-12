Kennebunk Savings announced Lori Howell has been elected as chair of its board of directors. Howell joined the board in 2014 and has served as vice chair since 2021.

“Lori has been a key member of the bank’s board of directors over the last 10 years, helping to provide strategic oversight in the bank’s continued growth and expansion,” said Kennebunk Savings CEO Bradford C. Paige in a Sept. 11 news release. “She shares the institution’s passion for always doing the right thing for our customers, employees and communities. She has been a tremendous asset to the board since day one and I look forward to her leadership as we define and execute our strategic vision in the coming years.”

“This is an exciting time to be board chair,” said Howell in an email. “There are many new and innovative initiatives happening at the bank. One example is the recent launch of a new Accessory Dwelling Unit Loan that will help property owners expand living space to provide relief to the ongoing housing shortage, providing options for loved ones or to add income potential. The bank always looks at the needs of the community and finds ways to support a solution. I’m grateful to have some role in that.”

Howell and her husband Tom own Spinney Creek Shellfish in Eliot, where she has been for more than 41 years. Additionally, she runs her own law practice in Eliot where she handles regulatory and corporate matters and she owns and manages Mountainside Business Center, a professional office space in Ossipee, New Hampshire.

Lori Howell, according to the news release, “is a dedicated member of both her local community as well as the shellfish community,”

Howell is currently on the board of directors of the Interstate Shellfish Sanitation Conference. Previously, she served as chair of the Maine Shellfish Advisory Council, chair of the Maine Aquaculture Association, chair of the Maine Marine Resources Council, and a member of the Eliot Harbor Commission and Recreation Commission, among others.

She received her undergraduate degree from Ursinus College and her Juris Doctor from the University of New Hampshire School of Law.

