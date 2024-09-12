Planning Board rescheduled

The Planning Board meeting Monday was canceled and the next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23, at Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

Historical society reminder

The Buxton-Hollis Historical Society first fall meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at its headquarters and museum, 100 Main St. in Buxton.

The program will be about immigrant groups. For more information, call the society at 929-1684.

