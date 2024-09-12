Riley Provencher, a standout wide receiver/cornerback/returner on the Old Orchard Beach High eight-man football team, is one of the top football players in the state, regardless of class.

But can he win the coveted James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy, given annually to the best senior player in Maine?

“He should win it,” his head coach, Dean Plante, said boldly.

Still, the strong and speedy 5-foot-11, 185-pound playmaker is a longshot to take home that hardware at the end of the season. And it has nothing to do with his ability to impact a game.

Provencher appreciates his coach’s hearty endorsement.

“That’s a good feeling honestly. There are a lot of good players in Maine, but I would love to be in that, as a candidate,” Provencher said.

Being chosen as a semifinalist by the Fitzpatrick Trophy committee is a reasonable goal. There have been eight semifinalists from the eight-man ranks since it debuted in 2019, including at least one every seasons. Last year, Yarmouth’s 2,000-yard rusher, Michael McGonagle, became the first eight-man player to be voted a finalist.

For Provencher to win the award, voters – head coaches and usually media – would need to be convinced that eight-man football is comparable to the traditional 11-man game, and that a star at the smallest school level is just as worthy.

“It takes that good season. That’s No. 1,” Provencher said. “I think it takes people starting to realize that just because we play eight-man, that doesn’t mean we’re not talented or we don’t have the same skill level as other classes. So for me to be a finalist, I think it would take something pretty spectacular numbers-wise.”

But even huge eight-man numbers are likely to be given less credence, partly because big plays are much more frequent with only 16 players on the field.

“I don’t know statistically what they could do to win (the Fitzpatrick Trophy),” said Cony Coach B.L. Lippert, who believes eight-man needs its own separate player of the year award. “It feels like you’d have to throw for 10,000 yards and like 100 touchdowns.”

Provencher’s career production rate is tremendous. He’s averaged 18.1 yards per catch and a touchdown every 3.6 catches. Last year, he had six touchdowns on punt returns and three defensive touchdowns in addition to his 11 touchdown catches. Now he’s even faster (a 4.50 40-yard dash time at this summer’s Best of New England camp in Springfield, Massachusetts). As his four-touchdown effort in an exhibition against eight-man Large School contender Greely showed, he’s a handful to cover, whether it’s a short, intermediate or deep route.

“You see him play and he definitely stands out,” said Greely Coach Caleb King.

But his overall numbers aren’t staggering. Over three seasons, Provencher has 88 catches for 1,595 yards and 24 touchdowns. He’s not likely to post gaudy stats this season, either. Old Orchard Beach has multiple big-play threats, and its starters seldom play in the second half because it routinely is up big on opponents.

In the Seagulls’ season-opening 80-16 win against Boothbay, junior running back Wes Gallant (three touchdowns) and senior quarterback Brady Plante (one rushing TD, three passing TDs) were the statistical stars. Provencher had three catches for 106 yards and a touchdown, with a punt return TD called back because of a penalty. When OOB went ahead 62-0 just 11 seconds into the second quarter, Provencher and the rest of the starters were done for the day.

So why is Dean Plante hyping Provencher for the Fitzy?

“I’ve been around Maine football for 37 years, four as a player, 33 as a coach. We always have to champion above and beyond because we’re not Class A,” Plante said. “The impact he has in multiple positions, he would be that player in any program, bar none. And that’s why he’s getting looks from Division I (colleges) to Division II to Bates and Colby. He’s that good.”

“This is legit truth. He’s that good, and every coach at the next level that sees film says, ‘yeah, he can play.’ They know he can play,” Plante continued. “So that justifies my personal thoughts. So why not put his name out there and push for what’s deserved?”

Gallant said Fitzpatrick Trophy voters would benefit from watching Provencher when he doesn’t have the ball.

“Everyone sees the touchdowns and the big plays, but if you go and watch a full game, you see every play when me or (Brady Plante) are running the ball, he’s downfield blocking, putting the guy in the ground. I’ve never seen a wide reeiver block like he does,” he said.

Lippert saw Provencher’s skill set this summer while directing the Maine Elite Passing Camp with fellow coaches Mike Hathaway (Leavitt) and Kevin Cooper (Bonny Eagle). Provencher won the Portland camp’s 1-on-1 competition. Past 1-on-1 winners include Nick Laughlin of Cape Elizabeth, a Fitzy finalist in 2022 who is playing at the University of Maine.

“Riley’s really strong, runs good routes and he catches the ball really well,” Lippert said. “When it hits his hand, it’s pretty much going to be a catch. Any coach in the state would take him. Eight-man football, none of that matters. He’s a football player.”

Provencher is intent on playing at the next level. He attended several college camps over the summer and is active on his X account posting highlights and notes from his visits and games. The positive feedback he received at those camps convinced him he can achieve his primary goals – win another Gold Ball and play in college – with his lifelong friends.

“Definitely, I thought about maybe transferring schools just for the feeling that maybe I would get more publicity there, or maybe get more eyes on me,” said Provencher, a top-10 student who takes honors and advanced placement classes. “What really did it for me was going to these college camps and getting the attention that I wanted. It made me confident that I’d be able to do what I can here and still get that same attention.”

