PORTLAND—So much for the Stags coming back to the pack.

Thursday afternoon at Shea Field, the reigning Class A field hockey state champion looked just as unstoppable as ever.

Hosting rival Scarborough in an early-season showdown, Cheverus reminded everyone that it’s still the favorite, until further notice.

Midway through the first quarter, the Stags got the only goal they would need, when sophomore Caroline Rousseau scored her first (of many) goals this season.

Rousseau added a second goal with 6:26 to go in the second period, then senior standout Lucy Johnson got in on the fun with 1:25 remaining for a 3-0 halftime lead.

Cheverus then poured it on in the third quarter, as Johnson scored for a second time, junior Joey Pompeo finished on a rebound, senior Lillian Magda scored on a rebound, the senior Zoey Radford scored to make it 7-0.

With 9:40 to play, Rousseau completed her hat trick and the Stags rolled to an 8-0 victory.

Cheverus won its second straight game this fall, captured its 48th consecutive regular season contest and in the process, dropped the Red Storm to 1-1.

“We’ve picked up where we left off and it’s as fun as ever,” said Rousseau. “We just try to be ourselves and play our game and it’s working for us, so I’m pretty proud.”

Wow

For three years, Cheverus has been in a league of its own, going undefeated in the regular season each time and capturing the Class A crown in two of those years, including last fall by virtue of a scintillating 2-1 triumph over Skowhegan to cap an 18-0 campaign.

The Stags have a new coach in Andrea Musante, lost some top players to graduation, most notably 2023 Miss Maine Field Hockey award winner Lily Johnson, and there are some contenders lurking in the region, but Cheverus got out to a fast start last week with a 2-0 win at Biddeford.

“The Biddeford game was a big challenge,” Rousseau said. “It was really good for us to get that out of the way. I’m glad we won that one. It started our season off with a bang.”

“We learned some new things against Biddeford last week and we brought them into this game,” Lucy Johnson said. “That game wasn’t easy. They’re a great team and we’ll see them again.”

Scarborough, meanwhile, begins a new era. After last year ended at 9-7, with a 7-0 loss to Cheverus in the semifinals, longtime coach Kerry Mariello stepped down after 22 seasons, 266 wins, five regional titles and two state crowns.

Kyla Wigant has stepped in as coach and led the always-competitive Red Storm to a 5-0 home victory over Kennebunk in the opener Tuesday.

The teams have been rivals for the better part of two decades, with Scarborough controlling the series until recently.

Last year, in addition to its play win, the Stags rolled in the regular season, 7-1, on the road.

Thursday, on a pleasant mid-September afternoon (73 degrees at the start), the Red Storm sought their first win over Cheverus since the 2018 Class A South quarterfinals (2-0), but instead, the Stags prevailed for the ninth straight time in the series (see sidebar, below, for previous results) to cut Scarborough’s all-time advantage to 16-12 (with one tie).

It didn’t take long for Cheverus to set up in the Red Storm’s zone and after Rousseau was just wide off a penalty corner, she opened the scoring with 7:47 to go in the opening stanza, rebounding a Johnson shot which was saved by Scarborough junior Avery Pettingill and rattling it home for a 1-0 lead.

“It’s really easy when you have Lucy Johnson shooting from up top,” said Rousseau. “I just have to watch the ball hit my stick and go in. I just have to do my part. I definitely think I have bigger shoes to fill this year. I have higher standards for myself. I hope to score a lot and help my team out.”

Pettingill did everything in her power to keep the Red Storm in the game the remainder of the frame, robbing sophomore Sydney Brunelle on a corner, then denying a shot from Magda on a corner, while Brunelle and Rousseau were just off the mark.

Early in the second period, Pettingill robbed Brunelle on the doorstep, then stymied Rousseau before Rousseau hit the post.

With 6:26 to go before halftime, off a corner, Rousseau tipped home a shot from Pompeo to make it 2-0.

“Caroline is a great player,” Johnson said. “She gets those touches in the circle and that’s very helpful.”

With 1:25 on the first half clock, Johnson scored for the first time, as a penalty stroke was awarded and she calmly flicked the ball to the right of Pettingill, into the net to make it 3-0.

The Stags had a 9-0 advantage in shots on goal in the first half and took 11 corners to none for the Red Storm.

And they would be even more dominant in the third quarter.

With 11:14 to go, Johnson scored for the second time, from Rousseau on a corner out of a scrum, giving her 120 career goals, extending her state record.

The next goal came with 9:07 on the clock, as Pompeo scored out of a scrum on a corner.

With 5:16 remaining, Magda got in on the fun, scoring from Radford.

Then, with 2:25 left, Bradford scored, tipping home a Brunelle shot at the far post, for a 7-0 advantage.

“Everyone was worked up in the first half,” Johnson said. “Toward the second quarter, we started playing efficiently and used the width of the field.”

“I love how balanced this team is,” Musante said. “We’re so versatile. The girls know their roles and how to execute. Scarborough did the right thing. They pressured Lucy. I’d do the same thing, but we were able to make up for it.”

Rousseau capped the scoring with 9:40 to play, scoring from Johnson.

“I’m really proud of (Caroline),” Musante said. “That was a lot of fun to watch. I’m very happy how she’s playing.”

Scarborough finally mustered its first shot with 6:29 left, but junior Laine Niles’ bid was turned aside by Cheverus junior goalie Ellie Skolnekovich and the Stags went on to an 8-0 victory.

“This was a great game,” Musante said. “We had almost a week of practice. We’ve improved each day and I’m so proud they put into play what we’ve been practicing. I welcomed the tough early schedule. We lost a lot of girls and we need to understand where we stand in the league. I wasn’t really sure what to expect. Being away from the game last year, I really didn’t know.”

Cheverus finished with a commanding 26-1 shots advantage, got one save from Skolnekovich (who also sang the national anthem) and took 17 corners to Scarborough’s one.

Pettingill made 17 saves for the Red Storm.

“We did hold them off for the first quarter and much of the first half,” said Wigant. “We did play hard and we’ll capitalize on that the next time we see them. (Junior) Sabrina Ocampo was our star player for sure. She controls the ball and brings it up the field no matter what’s happening. She gets back and plays defense. She does everything.”

More tests

Scarborough looks to bounce back next Wednesday, but it won’t be easy, as Biddeford pays a visit.

“We have Biddeford next and we’ll practice hard to get ready,” Wigant said. “We have a strong team, especially our core of juniors. I feel good about our season.”

Cheverus, meanwhile, seeks its 49th straight regular season win Monday when another top contender, Gorham, pays a visit. The Stags then conclude their season-opening gauntlet with a trip to Falmouth next Wednesday.

“I hope to never lose a regular season game, but I’d rather lose a regular season game than a playoff game,” Johnson said. “I think we have to get used to our grass more. We still have to get our shots off quicker.”

“We definitely have to focus on the little things,” Rousseau said. “Not turning the ball over, marking in the circle. We just have to focus on what we need to do and not caring what anyone else does.”

“I’m happy, but we’ll keep looking toward the next game,” added Musante. “We’re excited.”

Previous Scarborough-Cheverus meetings

2023

Cheverus 7 @ Scarborough 1

Class A South semifinals

Cheverus 7 Scarborough 0

2022

Cheverus 6 @ Scarborough 0

2021

@ Cheverus 1 Scarborough 0

Class A South Final

Cheverus 2 Scarborough 1

2020

Cheverus 3 @ Scarborough 2 (2 OT)

@ Cheverus 3 Scarborough 2 (OT)

2019

Cheverus 2 @ Scarborough 1 (2 OT)

2017

@ Cheverus 3 Scarborough 2 (2 OT)

2016

Scarborough 4 @ Cheverus 0

2015

Cheverus 2 @ Scarborough 1

2014

Scarborough 1 @ Cheverus 0

2013

@ Scarborough 1 Cheverus 1 (tie)

2011

@ Scarborough 2 Cheverus 1

2010

@ Scarborough 6 Cheverus 1

Western A semifinals

Cheverus 2 @ Scarborough 1

2009

Scarborough 3 @ Cheverus 1

Western A Final

@ Scarborough 3 Cheverus 2

2008

@ Scarborough 1 Cheverus 0 (OT)

2007

Scarborough 2 @ Cheverus 0

2006

@ Scarborough 4 Cheverus 0

2005

Scarborough 3 @ Cheverus 2

2004

Scarborough 3 @ Cheverus 2

