Opponents of the proposed Maine Turnpike toll connector to Gorham spoke out last week in a community forum held in Westbrook.

A grassroots coalition, Mainers for Smarter Transportation, organized the meeting. It has more than 11,000 signatures on a petition to halt the connector, according to its website m4st.org.

Smarter Transportation volunteer Myles Smith of Portland said the connector could cost upward of $400 to $500 million and quality of life suffers when new roads are constructed. “Highways often lead to sprawl,” Smith said.

Two ways to solve transportation problems, Paul Drinan, who is a member of Westbrook Recreation and Conservation Commission, said, are rapid transit and active transportation such as bicycling and electric scooters.

The proposed 4.8-mile connector would link the Bernard Rines Bypass in Gorham to Turnpike Exit 45 in South Portland. It is aimed at easing bumper-to-bumper, rush-hour congestion in the routes 22 and 114 commuter corridor through Gorham, Scarborough and Westbrook. The connector alignment would cut a 50-acre swath through historic Smiling Hill Farm.

Retired Gorham tax assessor Mike D’Arcangelo said Maine is a tourist mecca and the state’s beauty needs protection. “Are we going to put in a forever, four-lane highway?” he said.

The Scarborough Town Council will discuss the Gorham connector in a workshop scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Scarborough Municipal Building, 259 Route 1.

Last week’s opposition meeting was held Sept. 5, the day that Turnpike Authority Executive Director Peter Mills, 81, stepped down after 13 years. Mills, a Gorham High School graduate in 1961, told the Portland Press Herald in June that his age and health were factors into his decision to not seek reappointment.

Smith said the Turnpike Authority following Mills’ departure doesn’t know what the next step is.

Erin Courtney, Turnpike Authority spokesperson, distributed a press release Sept. 6 saying “the board (of directors) discussed the Gorham Connector project where staff recommended removing the project from the draft four-year plan, pushing it out in the overall schedule to allow more evaluation.”

Westbrook resident Karen Norton said the Turnpike Authority has already purchased land for the connector. “They could bring it up quickly,” she said.

Smarter Transportation plans to wage a political campaign to oppose the connector with letters to municipal leaders in Gorham, Scarborough, South Portland and Westbrook urging them to rescind local endorsements.

D’Arcangelo said letter writers should respectfully and “gently pressure” municipal leaders.

Offering alternatives to the connector, Gorham resident Tina Ruel talked about traveling this summer in Switzerland and France and riding aboard electric trams on tracks and buses. “Building more roads and widening roads is no longer the answer,” Ruel said in a printed statement to the American Journal.

Westbrook resident John Pettengill said in the meeting he hates traffic, but hates the connector more. “It’s common sense to say mass transit,” Pettengill said.

Michael Shaughnessy, Westbrook city councilor and Greater Portland Metro director, encouraged people to use the Metro buses. “If you want it to be an option, use it,” he said.

Gorham resident Pam Milliken advocated for using public transportation along with having more employers allowing remote workers, and increasing safety for bicyclists on the roads.

Maine Department of Transportation and Turnpike Authority officials did not attend last week’s Smarter Transportation meeting.

Smith asked for a show of hands of those favoring the connector and not a single hand was raised.

The Turnpike Authority board appointed Peter Merfeld, former chief operations officer, as their interim executive director following Mills’ tenure.

