A new photo gallery celebrating midwives and the empowerment they provide for pregnant mothers is coming to Bath.

“Radical Care: A Portrait of Midwives through the Families they Serve” will have an opening reception at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 at Union+Co, a coworking space in downtown Bath. “Radical Care” features photography by photojournalist Joshua Langlais, who interviewed and photographed 11 families working with midwives for their pregnancy care.

Some of these families had their pregnancies carried to term at home, a birth center or in a hospital. Each birth was different and reflected the person-centered, holistic and nonjudgmental care the families received while supporting individual growth and empowerment, Langlais said.

Viewers of the gallery will hear directly from each family’s lived experience, and Design by Els integrates the intimacy of the families’ collected stories through the sincerity of Langlais’ portraits. Morgan Miller curated the gallery to showcase the potential power of integrating and expanding access to the radical care offered by midwives to combat Maine’s continued provider shortages, hospital labor and delivery closures, and the increase of pregnancy care deserts.

