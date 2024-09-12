Seeking old farm photos

Gorham Historical Society is seeking old farm/farming photos of Gorham for a project at its headquarters in the Mosher Barn at Shaw Cherry Hill Farm, 28 Cherry Hill Road.

“You can take a (good) picture and send it through (Facebook) Messenger or text them to 831-4220,” the society wrote in an announcement.

Those submitting photos are asked to identify the farm and people in the photos.

Free clothes, shoes

The Mission of Hope Clothes Closet at Cressey Road Christian Church, 81 Cressey Road, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 21 with free clothes and coffee.

The closet is open the first and third Saturday monthly. For more information, call the church at 839-3111.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Sept. 11, 1974, that Jake Brofee and his wife of Park Lane with their daughter and son-in-law Sam Hoyt Jr. visited the Amish countryside in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Sept. 5 that the U.S. public debt was $35,345,572,154,736.15.

