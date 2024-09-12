The Gorham Planning Board Monday granted tentative approval for the first phase of a huge housing development in Gorham Village and OK’d a separate development with 14 condominium units on a former golf course.

Developers Vincent Maietta and Kendrick Ballantyne of KV Enterprises got the nod for 44 single-family homes in a first phase of a 391-unit housing project proposed in Gorham Village, but it could be called back.

The development would be connected to Robie Street and Bramblewood Lane with plans also calling for access through White Birch Lane that now dead-ends at a school athletic field parking lot.

The Town Council would have to approve a right of way across town-owned property behind Village Elementary School to White Birch Lane that intersects with New Portland Road. Access to White Birch Lane, a short residential street, would help spread out construction traffic entering the development site.

The Town Council will take up the matter at a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17. If the Town Council balks at extending White Birch Lane across town property, the project’s Phase 1 approval would be required to return to the Planning Board for an amendment.

“I think we’re going to get it,” Developer Vincent Maietta of KV Enterprises said at Monday’s Planning Board meeting.

Advertisement

Shawn Frank of Sebago Technics, a civil engineer representing KV Enterprises, said they have defined and designed the right of way in development plans. Frank said they have had a positive meeting with the Town Council.

Town Planner Carol Eyerman said the project meets approval with or without a White Birch Lane access.

Monday’s review also had a lengthy discussion with landscape architect Kylie Mason of Sebago Technics about preservation of trees. Developers in Phase 1 will preserve 51 acres of the 131 acre-site. Planning Board member Russell Frank praised the developer’s conservation plans.

The Planning Board voted 5-1, with David Walsh opposed and Rob Delaney absent, to approve the project’s initial phase. Walsh said after the vote that he’s not opposed to the project but pointed to the process with White Birch Lane and a contract zone for subsequent phases still unapproved by the Town Council.

Monday marked the board’s seventh review of the project’s Phase 1.

In other action, the Planning Board unanimously, 6-0, approved the condo project, Fairway Commons, on McLellan Road requested by Troiano Properties.

Advertisement

The project will have 14 condos in four buildings on a 10-acre site at the former Gorham Country Club. It will be served by a private driveway from McLellan Road, sidewalks within the development and underground utilities.

Fairway Commons is not required to be served by public sewer and will have septic systems for each building. A well-water system will be designed for future attachment to public water, if and when it becomes available.

Walking trails are a development feature on the private property. Planning Board member David Burrows encouraged the developer to keep the trails available for public access.

No one spoke during the public comment segment.

Copy the Story Link