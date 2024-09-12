It’s only a two-game sample size, but Cape Elizabeth’s Nick Laughlin is quickly making a name for himself on the University of Maine football team’s offense.

Through two games, Laughlin is second on the Black Bears in receptions (six) and receiving yards (72), behind senior Montigo Moss in both categories.

A redshirt freshman, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound Laughlin said he entered the preseason looking to make an impact on special teams, but he has worked his way into reps with the first and second offensive units.

“I took advantage of the opportunity I’ve been getting in practice, and I think that just boosted me up, getting reps with the 1s and 2s,” said Laughlin, who was a finalist for the Fitzpatrick Trophy as the state’s top high school player as a senior at Cape Elizabeth in 2022.

Laughlin had three catches in each of Maine’s first two games. His 21-yard reception in the second quarter of a season-opening 17-14 win over Colgate set Maine up for its first touchdown of the season. On 1st-and-10 from the Colgate 26, Laughlin ran a deep route and jumped over a defender to make the catch.

“I saw the safety inside and broke it out and just went up and grabbed it over him. It was a cool experience for me in my first game. It got loud. We scored a touchdown at the end of that drive, which got the boys going,” Laughlin said.

Two plays later, quarterback Carter Peevy ran in for the touchdown.

“Nick Laughlin had a big-time play in the red zone. I’m really proud of him,” Peevy said after the game. “He’s a young guy, but he’s going to be a big part of what we do. A really good player. He’s got so much more to grow, but he’s already good.”

In the week leading up to the season opener, Laughlin knew his opportunity could come because senior Joe Gillette had a leg injury and was unable to practice. When the game-time decision to sit Gillette was made, Laughlin was ready.

“I think all QBs trust all the receivers, even me. They brought me in as a redshirt freshman. I feel like we’re really close and trust each other,” Laughlin said.

Maine (1-1) hosts Monmouth (0-2) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in its first Coastal Athletic Association game of the season.

IT STANDS TO REASON that the UMaine women’s soccer team has the most Maine natives in Division I, with six Mainers on the roster. The team with the second-most Mainers is America East rival Bryant. The Bulldogs have five Mainers, and each is a key contributor.

Midfielder Hailey Koons, a senior from Standish, is second on the Bulldogs in scoring with a goal and two assists. Yarmouth’s Ava Feeley, who transferred to Bryant after spending her freshman year at Boston College, has a goal and an assist. Ali Mokriski of Scarborough and Carly Warn of Winslow each have a goal. Emily Supple, a midfielder from Cape Elizabeth, started Bryant’s first seven games and has an assist.

The Bulldogs are coached by Andy Biggs, who coached the men’s soccer team at the University of New England from 2006-10. Bryant entered Thursday’s game against Rhode Island with a 2-4-1 record. The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Maine in an America East game on Oct. 6.

THE HOCKEY EAST PRESEASON media poll for men’s hockey is out, and coming off its best season in a dozen years, Maine is expected to contend again.

The Black Bears ranked third in the poll with 125 points, behind defending champion Boston College, which got 14 of 15 first-place votes, and Boston University, which got one first-place vote.

Maine went 23-12-2 last season, finishing third in Hockey East in the regular season and reaching the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2012. The Black Bears fell to Cornell, 3-1, in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. The Black Bears were ranked No. 10 in the final USCHO.com poll of the 2023-24 season.

Sophomore wing Josh Nadeau, who was second on the team in scoring last season with 18 goals and 27 assists in 37 games, was the lone player selected to the preseason all-conference team who does not play for either BC or BU. The Black Bears open the season at Alfond Arena on Oct. 5 against American International.

WITH THE START of the New England Small College Athletic Conference football season Saturday, each of Maine’s Division III football programs will be underway.

All three of Maine’s NESCAC members open the season on the road. Bates is at Amherst, Colby is at Trinity, and Bowdoin opens at Tufts.

After starting the season with a 30-24 overtime loss at Coast Guard, the University of New England is on the road again for a game at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Husson will look to build on a season-opening 56-14 win over Framingham State with a home game against Springfield.

Maine Maritime played its first varsity game since 2019 – a 62-6 loss to Hartwick. The Mariners continue their rebuild this week at Nichols. It’s the second of three varsity games and two junior varsity contests the team has scheduled this season.

