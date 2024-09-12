BASEBALL

The Portland Sea Dogs were limited to two hits and lost 9-0 to Binghamton in an Eastern League game on Thursday at Hadlock Field, failing to make a positive move in the race for a playoff spot.

The Sea Dogs entered Thursday a half-game behind Somerset, which played at New Hampshire. The second-half division winner will face first-half division winner Hartford in the playoffs.

Ryan Clifford had a home run and four RBI for Binghamton, and Jeremiah Jackson had a two-run homer and a single.

Alex Binelas and Ahbram Liendo got Portland’s only hits.

MLB: Red Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks likely will be shut down because of forearm soreness, ending his attempt to return in 2024 from Tommy John surgery.

Hendriks has soreness on the outside of his forearm that isn’t connected with the surgery, Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said before Thursday’s series opener at the Yankees. A scan will be reviewed by Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister, who operated last year.

“He had the MRI. Nothing structural,” Cora said. “He’s taking a look at it and he is going to let us know, but it seems like probably we’re going to shut him down.”

Hendriks agreed in February to a $10 million, two-year contract with the Red Sox.

HOCKEY

NHL: New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes is likely to miss the start of the NHL season next month after sustaining an injury to his left shoulder during off-season training.

The Devils released a statement Thursday saying the 21-year-old brother of All-Star center Jack Hughes was hurt earlier this month and is expected to be sidelined 6 to 8 weeks. The team said he will not require surgery.

The Devils open the regular season in the Czech Republic, facing the Buffalo Sabres for two games in Prague on Oct. 4-5.

Hughes had nine goals and 38 assists as a rookie last season. He played in all 82 games and was a finalist for the league’s rookie of the year award.

GOLF

IRISH OPEN: Rory McIlroy birdied his final three holes to shoot 3-under 68 and sit two strokes off the first-round lead in Newcastle, Northern Ireland.

Tough winds and some rain made for difficult conditions, and No. 291-ranked Todd Clements of England dealt with it the best, making five birdies and a 15-footer for eagle at the 18th – his ninth hole – for a 66 and a one-stroke lead.

Sami Valimaki of Finland and Alejandro Del Rey of Spain were in a tie for second after 67s. McIlroy was in a five-man group tied for fourth place.

LIV: Jon Rahm appealed the European tour’s sanctions against him for playing the LIV Golf circuit, allowing him to play the Spanish Open and other European tour events until an independent panel decides if he must pay fines.

Rahm’s formal appeal was a pivotal move because it allows him a chance to reach the minimum four European tour starts required to be considered for the Ryder Cup.

Rahm, a former Masters champion and world No. 1, joined the Saudi-funded league late last year for a signing bonus reported to be in the $300 million to $400 million range.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: The WNBA and the Las Vegas Aces have filed motions to dismiss former Dearica Hamby’s federal lawsuit that alleges mistreatment over her pregnancy.

Hamby, a former Las Vegas player, filed the suit about a month ago, alleging the Aces discriminated and retaliated against her, resulting in her January 2023 trade to the Sparks.

The league argued Hamby doesn’t have standing to sue the WNBA because it doesn’t employ her. The motions to dismiss were filed Wednesday.

TENNIS

DAVIS CUP: Canada, Australia and Germany remained unbeaten in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals after each won a second straight match in Manchester, England.

Canada won 3-0 against Finland, Australia beat the Czech Republic by the same score, and Germany swept aside Chile.

LAVER CUP: Rafael Nadal withdrew from next week’s event in Berlin, leaving it unclear when the Spanish great will play again.

It would have been Nadal’s first event since the Paris Olympics, and potentially one of his last ever.

SOCCER

FRANCE: The French league’s legal commission has ordered Paris Saint-Germain to pay Kylian Mbappé the 55 million euros ($61 million) in unpaid wages that he claims he’s entitled to, the league said.

The league confirmed the decision to The Associated Press without more details, a day after the France superstar rejected a mediation offer by the commission in his dispute with his former club.

Mbappé joined Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer.

