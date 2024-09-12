Caroline Rousseau recorded three goals as Cheverus rolled to an 8-0 win over Scarborough in a Class A field hockey game Thursday afternoon in Portland.
Lucy Johnson contributed two goals and an assist, Zoey Radford and Joey Pompeo each chipped in with a goal and an assist, and Lillian Magda also scored for the defending Class A state champions, who improved to 2-0.
Scarborough is 1-1.
SOUTH PORTLAND/WESTBROOK 2, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: Mia Janopolis finished off a pass from Maeve Tardiff early in the second quarter, and Lily Dorrington added an insurance goal midway through the fourth as the Red Riots (1-1) blanked the Bulldogs (0-3) in South Portland.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
POLAND 3, WELLS 2: Arianna Gammon scored the go-ahead with nine minutes remaining as the Knights (2-1) defeated the Warriors (2-2) in Wells.
Gammon finished with two goals, both set up by Leski Langevin. Olivia Austin also scored, assisted by Davis Hill.
Wells got goals from Caitlin Shiels and Caitlin Rooney.
WEDNESDAY’S FIELD HOCKEY
MT. ARARAT 1, MESSALONSKEE 0: Senior midfielder Lydia Hiltz scored the game’s lone goal off a penalty stroke in the third quarter, lifting Mt. Ararat (2-0) to a win at Oakland.
Sophomore Laila Adams notched two saves for Mt. Ararat. Junior Adrianna Pettengill stopped three shots for Messalonskee (1-1).
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.