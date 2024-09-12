Caroline Rousseau recorded three goals as Cheverus rolled to an 8-0 win over Scarborough in a Class A field hockey game Thursday afternoon in Portland.

Lucy Johnson contributed two goals and an assist, Zoey Radford and Joey Pompeo each chipped in with a goal and an assist, and Lillian Magda also scored for the defending Class A state champions, who improved to 2-0.

Scarborough is 1-1.

SOUTH PORTLAND/WESTBROOK 2, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: Mia Janopolis finished off a pass from Maeve Tardiff early in the second quarter, and Lily Dorrington added an insurance goal midway through the fourth as the Red Riots (1-1) blanked the Bulldogs (0-3) in South Portland.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

POLAND 3, WELLS 2: Arianna Gammon scored the go-ahead with nine minutes remaining as the Knights (2-1) defeated the Warriors (2-2) in Wells.

Advertisement

Gammon finished with two goals, both set up by Leski Langevin. Olivia Austin also scored, assisted by Davis Hill.

Wells got goals from Caitlin Shiels and Caitlin Rooney.

WEDNESDAY’S FIELD HOCKEY

MT. ARARAT 1, MESSALONSKEE 0: Senior midfielder Lydia Hiltz scored the game’s lone goal off a penalty stroke in the third quarter, lifting Mt. Ararat (2-0) to a win at Oakland.

Sophomore Laila Adams notched two saves for Mt. Ararat. Junior Adrianna Pettengill stopped three shots for Messalonskee (1-1).

Copy the Story Link