Republican nominee Donald Trump says he won’t participate in a future debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

The GOP nominee posted Thursday on Truth Social that “THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” He also suggested that a “prizefighter” who loses a bout is always the one to call for a rematch.

Trump also called Harris a “no-show” for a debate date that had been proposed earlier this month. Instead of an event with Harris, Trump ended up going on Fox News for a solo town hall with host Sean Hannity.

Both campaigns have framed their candidates as the winner of Tuesday night’s debate in Philadelphia. Shortly thereafter, a spokesperson for Harris said she would be open to another debate with Trump, and Harris said during a North Carolina campaign rally on Thursday she believes she and Trump “owe it to voters” to debate again.

Fox News has issued invitations to both campaigns for a debate in October.

Representatives for both the Harris and Trump campaigns did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

