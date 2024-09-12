The Maine Celtics have their next head coach.

The team announced Thursday it hired Tyler Lashbrook to be the 10th coach in franchise history, and the sixth in as many years. Lashbrook replaces Blaine Mueller, who guided Maine to its first Eastern Conference championship last year before falling to the Oklahoma City Blue in the G League Finals.

The 32-year-old Lashbrook, a native of Owensboro, Kentucky, was previously the player development coach for the Boston Celtics, and worked as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia 76ers before joining the Celtics organization. The Western Kentucky University graduate is taking on his first head coaching position.

Maine is coming off of its most successful season. The Celtics finished 24-15, beating the Delaware Blue Coats and then Long Island Nets in the Eastern Conference playoffs before losing to Oklahoma City in three games.

This story will be updated.

