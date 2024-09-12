The University of Maine System has rescinded a controversial decision to allow Calvary Chapel Belfast to purchase the Hutchinson Center in Belfast.

The change, announced in a statement Thursday afternoon, follows weeks of criticism from other bidders and community members, who have argued that the center should remain a community hub and called the procurement process unclear.

The university system’s decision to sell the building to Calvary Chapel of Belfast, an evangelical church, sparked controversy among locals and prompted protests from the two other bidders: Waldo Community Action Partners and the Future of Hutchinson Center Committee. Both groups appealed the decision.

In a final review of the appeals, the UMaine System’s vice chancellor for finance and administration, Ryan Low, determined that the system’s request for proposal process was fair, but agreed with claims that the evaluation criteria failed to “allow for the full financial impacts of proposals to be considered.”

The reversal of the award cannot be challenged by any party, the system said its statement.

“Please know that my final decision is specific to a single deficiency of the evaluation criteria and is not a reflection on the merits of the proposals submitted by any respondent or any other aspect of the university’s process,” Low said in the statement.

The system previously said that considering the church’s religious beliefs in its decision-making process would have amounted to illegal discrimination.

The university system plans to announce the rules by Sept. 26 for the next steps, which might include further bids.

“To safeguard that future process, the System and UMaine will not comment further on the RFP that has just concluded,” the system’s statement said.

Greg Huston, lead pastor at Calvary Chapel, did not immediately respond to questions about whether the church would file another bid or how he feels about the reversal.

This story will be updated.

