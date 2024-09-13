Alex Binelas was 2 for 4 with three RBI to lift the Portland Sea Dogs to a 6-3 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday night at Hadlock Field.

Binelas hit a two-run double in the bottom of the third to give Portland a 3-0 lead. He added a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to make it 6-1.

Portland leads Somerset by 1/2 in the Eastern League’s Northeast Division with two games remaining in the regular season. Somerset beat New Hampshire, 3-0, on Friday night.

Mikey Romero added two hits and an RBI for the Sea Dogs, while Ahbram Liendo had an RBI double and Phillip Sikes a sacrifice fly.

