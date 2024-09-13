Many members of the Boston Bruins attended the team’s annual golf tournament at Pinehills Golf Club in Plymouth, Massachusetts, but goalie Jeremy Swayman was not among them.

Swayman, who has been working out at the team facilities for most of the summer, and the Bruins have yet to come to terms on what is expected to be a lucrative extensive. It could be a sign that negotiations are not going well, or just that Swayman didn’t want to publicly address the situation at the moment. But the start of training camp is less than a week away and things are starting to get a little uncomfortable.

In the past, that tension has been able to yield deals.

“Obviously it’s a big topic of conversation with the fans and media,” said Bruins captain Brad Marchand. “This is part of the business and we all are looking forward to when it does get done, and the process is over and he’s back with the group. But that’s obviously out of our hands and we don’t get involved in any of that. It will be great when everything gets squared away.”

Swayman, the former University of Maine star, has been vocal about how difficult the arbitration process was last year. The 25-year-old was awarded $3.475 million after he reportedly requested $4.8 million. And while he said there was no ill will toward anyone about the process, Swayman admitted it was something he hoped to never go through again.

Swayman emerged as Boston’s No. 1 goalie last season, particularly in the playoffs where he played all but one game before they were eliminated in the second round by the Florida Panthers. He finished the regular season with a 25-10-8 record, a 2.53 goals-against average and .916 save percentage.

Advertisement

Swayman’s workload is expected to grow with the departure of Linus Ullmark after the Bruins traded the goalie to the Ottawa Senators this offseason. Swayman’s only played 44 games in a season, and will likely play upward of 50 this coming year, as indicated by Sweeney at the draft in Las Vegas.

THERE IS NO shortage of players who could fill the second line right wing for the Bruins this season. But one player presents the best-case scenario – provided he proves himself worthy of the role.

After two seasons in the American Hockey League, Fabian Lysell – the Bruins’ first-round pick in 2021 (21st overall) – should be ready to make the jump and put his skill set to work in the NHL. But with other in-house options, Lysell still has to win the job.

Coach Jim Montgomery spoke with reporters at the the 21st annual Boston Bruins Foundation Golf Tournament that is the unofficial kickoff to a new season, and outlined what the 21-year-old Lysell needs to do to stick in the spot most suited for him next to center Charlie Coyle and Marchand, the left wing.

“I just want to see him immerse himself in one-on-one battles, coming up with loose pucks,” Montgomery said Thursday.

“He is a gifted offensive player, and for gifted offensive players to have success, they need to have the puck on their stick and that’s why I say he needs to win more one-on-one battles … not more, but that’s got to be a focus, being really intent on getting the puck on your stick so that you can do the things you do well.”

Advertisement

Other veteran in-house candidates for the spot could be Trent Frederic, Justin Brazeau or possibly even the newly acquired Max Jones. But the Bruins would no doubt like to see one of the few first-round picks in their system hit and, secondly, take advantage of a relatively cheap entry level contract ($863,334 for the next two seasons). It would also allow those aforementioned veterans to play down in the lineup and give the Bruins better depth.

THE BRUINS picked up a little veteran insurance for third-line center or second-line right wing in the form of two-time Stanley Cup champion Tyler Johnson, who signed a professional tryout contract.

The 34-year-old Johnson had 17 goals with the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks last season.

“Tyler Johnson’s an incredibly intelligent, smart hockey player who has won,” said Montgomery. “And there’s a reason why players like that play a long time in the league. They understand the little details that lead to building a team game that lead to team success.”

STILL RECUPERATING FROM three offseason surgeries (elbow, two core procedures), Marchand did not golf Thursday but said his rehabs were going well. He said he’d be “very surprised” if he’s not in the lineup Oct. 8 on opening night in Florida.

“I feel good. I feel better every day,” said Marchand. “If I don’t start camp, I’ll be (ready) in the first couple of days. But everything is progressing faster than I think was expected, which feels great. The concern coming back was my arm and how long that would take, but I’m right there. “I’m shooting and passing, and I skated with the guys today for the first time. It’s been really good so far. I’ll still need a little time to catch up conditioning-wise because that takes a little longer to come back but all in all, I’m happy with where I’m at.”

Advertisement

RYAN JOHNSTON, a veteran of college and minor league hockey broadcasts, will be the radio voice of the Bruins.

Johnston will replace Judd Sirott, who moved over to become the play-by-play voice at NESN. Preseason play begins Sept. 22.

Johnston has been the host of “The Sports Hub Hockey Show” since 2012 and a fill-in host on other programs on 98.5. He’s done radio hockey play-by-play for Boston College, the Hockey East tournament and the Beanpot, and was previously the voice of the Lowell Lock Monsters/Devils AHL games.

He’s also been a freelance play-by-play voice for college hockey on NESN, ESPN+ and Fox Sports.

“Ryan and Bob (Beers) will make a great pairing, Sports Hub program director Rick Radzik said. “Our listeners and hockey fans in the region are obviously very familiar with them. They’ve spent time together over the years calling some Bruins games, the Beanpot tournament, as well as co-hosting our Saturday Hockey Show. I can’t wait for them to get started.”

He’ll work with former UMaine defenseman Bob Beers.

Copy the Story Link