Chad McQueen, an actor widely known for his portrayal of antagonist Dutch in the first two Karate Kid films, and the son of the late Hollywood movie hero Steve McQueen, has died. He was 63.

His family announced the death Thursday in a post on McQueen’s official Instagram account but did not cite a cause. He died Sept. 11, his lawyer told the Associated Press.

“His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication,” his family’s statement read. It was signed by his wife, Jeanie, and two of his children, Chase and Madison.

In the 1984 classic “The Karate Kid,” McQueen played Cobra Kai student and bully Dutch who, along with Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and his gang, torments protagonist Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). He reprised the role in the sequel, “The Karate Kid Part II” (1986), but did not return for the franchise’s third installment or the current “Cobra Kai” television series, despite its producers expressing interest.

His later work included leading roles in ’90s action flicks such as the dystopian “Firepower,” in which he played an undercover police officer, and “Red Line,” in which he played a car thief.

Chadwick Steven McQueen was born on Dec. 28, 1960, in Los Angeles. His father, the actor Steve McQueen, achieved international popularity as a star of action and adventure movies including “The Great Escape” (1963) and “Bullitt” (1968), and his mother, Neile Adams, was a Filipina-American actress, singer and dancer.

Like his father, McQueen enjoyed auto racing and in 2010 founded McQueen Racing, a performance vehicle company. He began racing dirt bikes at the age of 9, his company shared on social media, and grew up around movie sets, where he was pictured in his youth with his father on a bike during the filming of the elder McQueen’s 1971 film “Le Mans,” and smiling side-by-side on the set of the 1980 western “Tom Horn.”

He raced in Sports Car Club of America and International Motor Sports Association events, earning podium finishes, according to his company.

Since 2001, he had mainly focused on racing, but a near-fatal crash at the Daytona International Speedway several years later ended his racing career.

During a practice ahead of the 24 Hours of Daytona event, his car, a Porsche 911 GT3, rolled several times, leaving him with severe injuries that required screws and steel plates to stabilize his spinal column, he told Porsche’s official magazine. McQueen was in a coma for nearly a month.

He kept several of his father’s cars and motorcycles, and his company also contributed to several films about the elder McQueen.

“His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent but also served as a way to honor his father’s legacy,” his family wrote Thursday in their statement.

McQueen’s first marriage to Stacey Toten ended in divorce, and the couple had one son, Steven R. McQueen, an actor known for television roles in “The Vampire Diaries” and “Chicago Fire.”

In 1993, McQueen married Jeanie Galbraith, with whom he had two children, Chase and Madison McQueen, who both joined McQueen Racing. In addition to his wife and children, he is also survived by his mother.

His father died of a heart attack in 1980 at the age of 50 shortly after he underwent surgery to remove a cancerous neck tumor. A sister, Terry McQueen, died in 1998 at the age of 38.

