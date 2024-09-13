AUGUSTA — One person died after a five-vehicle crash Friday that occurred in a construction zone on Interstate 95, authorities said.

The crash happened at 3:09 p.m. as traffic was stopped in the south lines of the interstate because of a construction zone lane closure, according to a news release from Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Near Exit 113 where vehicles were stopped, a pickup truck rear-ended an SUV, sparking the five-vehicle wreck, Moss said.

A woman who was a passenger of the SUV that was struck was pronounced dead at the scene, as was a dog in the vehicle, Moss said. The woman’s identity was not immediately released by police.

All other injuries that people sustained in the crash were considered not to be life threatening, Moss said, and they were taken to nearby MaineGeneral Medical Center in north Augusta.

All five vehicles were towed from the scene and Maine State Police are investigating. Traffic was diverted off Exit 113 during the road closure and all lanes of traffic were reopened shortly before 6 p.m.

Moss said police expected to release additional information on Saturday.

