TURNER — Mason Henderson’s sweeps were so good Friday night, he might be looking for a spot on the Leavitt High School custodial staff.

The junior’s runs cleaned up for big yards and set up touchdowns for his teammates as the defending Class C champion Hornets earned a 42-0 victory over Brunswick.

Henderson’s big night was aided by a tweak in the Leavitt game plan, a mismatch in the Brunswick defense and a strong offensive line.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We tried a new formation this week and they weren’t rolling an extra safety, so it gave me a 1-on-1 with the backside safety,” said Henderson, who scored a touchdown of his own. “My line was blocking phenomenally. I had such good running lanes, and I was able to get to the outside; it just worked.”

Henderson said he hasn’t seen the Leavitt (1-1) offensive line hit the opposition like they did Friday.

Advertisement

Leavitt coach Michael Hathaway also credited the line for getting the offense — and Henderson — going.

“He had a good game tonight,” Hathaway said of Henderson. “The guys in front of him did a good job of opening up some holes and we had some pass protection — the quarterback (Brock Poulin) did a nice job of putting the ball in spots that we could make some plays. Mason is a special player; it’s nice to see him have a night like that.”

Brunswick coach Mark Renna said the young Dragons (0-2) hadn’t seen a team as fast as Leavitt yet this season.

“Oh, yeah, it’s game speed, a lot of game speed here,” said Renna, whose team rejoined the 11-man ranks after a two seasons of 8-man play. “We haven’t seen that yet, so we’ll work on it and see what happens. It’s one game. We’ve got a big learning experience tonight. Again, tip the hat to Leavitt, the reigning state champs.”

Henderson had a 14-yard run on Leavitt’s eight-play first drive, which was capped when Keegan Reny bulldozed his way into the end zone from 1 yard out.

Hathaway felt in Week 1’s 30-0 loss to Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale/Kents Hill that the Hornets didn’t get the ball to Reny enough.

Advertisement

“We really wanted to get our tailbacks going tonight after last week,” Hathaway said. “We didn’t get Reny enough touches last week, so we wanted him in the backfield a little more. I thought he and (Randan) Hutchinson were a good 1-2 punch out of the tailback spot.”

Henderson scampered down the Hornets’ sideline on a sweep for 44 yards on the Hornets’ second drive. Hutchinson also did heavy lifting on the seven-play drive and had a 10-yard TD run to give Leavitt a 14-0 lead with 4:05 remaining in the first quarter.

Leavitt’s Poulin intercepted a Dragons pass on Brunswick’s second drive. Henderson had a 14-yard run and a 36-yard reception from Poulin on the ensuing drive before his 2-yard TD run gave the Hornets a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.

“Me and Brock have been putting a lot of work over the offseason, trying to get our timings down,” Henderson said.

The Hornets opened up the passing game on the fourth and fifth drives of the first half. Henderson caught a 40-yard pass from Poulin on the fourth drive.

Poulin waited patiently for the call to throw the rock around.

Advertisement

“I was getting very antsy back there,” Poulin said. “We ran about every play on those first few drives. Once coach called a pass play, I got excited — I knew it was going to click. I knew we were going to have something big.”

Poulin hit Nick Mellen for two touchdown passes as Leavitt took a 35-0 lead into halftime.

“He found his way to the end zone a few times — it felt good to get him the ball,” Poulin said of Mellen. “He’s a big target.”

Ian Garcia added a 4-yard TD run on Leavitt’s first drive of the third quarter.

“We knew it was going to be hard coming out because they didn’t play that well last week and they’d be all fired up at home opener,” Renna said. “And yeah, we took on the chin tonight.”

Hathaway was pleased with how the second-string defense helped preserve the shutout.

“I was pretty proud of the second defense, getting that stop at the end with the backs up against the goal line,” Hathaway said. “That’s pretty good for those guys to get the shutout.”

Copy the Story Link