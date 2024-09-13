Daniel Ruiz broke a 20-20 tie with his third touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter, then returned an interception 43 yards for a clinching TD as Fryeburg Academy rallied Friday night for a 33-20 win at York in a Class C South football game.

Fryeburg (2-0) never held the lead until Ruiz’s third touchdown run, from 20 yards. He also tied the game twice with scoring runs in the second and third quarters.

York’s JJ Luchette opened the scoring with a 44-yard interception return in the first quarter. Luchette also caught a 25-yard TD pass from Peter Martin in the second quarter, and Martin connected with Trey Fogg for a 15-yard score in the third.

The game was tied 13-13 at halftime and 20-20 after three quarters.

WELLS 28, FREEPORT 6: Eli Potter scored three touchdowns in the first half – two rushing, one receiving – to lead the Warriors (2-0) over the Falcons (0-2) in Freeport.

Potter ran 4 yards for the game’s first TD, then caught a pass from Cameron Kelly and barreled in for a 16-yard touchdown score late in the quarter. His 1-yard plunge in the second quarter made it 21-0 at halftime.

Dom Buxton added a 6-yard TD run in the fourth.

BOYS’ SOCCER

MARSHWOOD 7, MASSABESIC 1: Ethan Waddell scored twice, Brevan Lavin had a goal and two assists, and the Hawks (2-1) cruised past the Mustangs (0-3) at Waterboro.

Tony Piazza, Kian Denault, Jack Anderson and Rogan Boisvert also scored for

Marshwood.

Landon Lawrence was the goal scorer for Massabesic.

WESTBROOK 7, SANFORD 0: Ithiel Mulumba paced a balanced attack with two goals, and the Blue Blazes (2-0) shut out the Spartans (0-2-1) in Sanford.

Ryan Garber, Hussam Ibrahim, Mikey Kago, Fahad Mohamoud and Paddy Walsh also scored.

