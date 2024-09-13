The debate revealed a split between the presidential candidates going beyond their differences on the issues.

At several points, Kamala Harris directly addressed viewers, reaching beyond the limits of the ABC debate set. Donald Trump, expected to be on offense but finding himself mostly on defense, never left the limits of the debate.

After the war of words, Trump told the media, “It was the best debate I’ve ever had.” That may be a case of wishful thinking or an attempt at campaign spin. But that statement amounted to his giving himself a grade on his performance. He was telling the voters that this was him at his best.

The presidential election is held in each state for its electoral votes. Trump played to his core backers in the belief that he had locked up safe states and could raise doubts about Harris in the swing states. Of course, Harris has her own safe states, but she was reaching for voters in both swing states and on Trump’s own turf.

It’s all about electoral math. Just below the surface of the presidential election lies a politically deadly force that could pick the winner despite the will of the people.

This forecast is not merely a possibility; it is a certainty. When the votes are counted on and after November 5, the outmoded Electoral College will determine the winner, no matter the popular vote.

Advertisement

The practical effect of the Electoral College is that the Democratic candidate for president must win by much more than a slim majority in the national popular vote. If Harris leads by one or two percent in the polls, that’s probably not enough. She needs more than a national squeaker to be assured of enough support across enough states to prevail.

The reverse is true for the Republican candidate. They may win less than a majority of the vote nationally, but still be elected. This seems to be an iron law: every time since 1824 when there has been a minority winner, the victor was a Republican. Trump can win with less than a popular majority, as he did in 2016.

While a narrow national margin either way may mean a Trump victory, Harris can win by carrying swing states, and she can win big by taking one or two safe Trump states. If she trails in swing states, even while winning the national popular majority, Trump’s electoral vote could overrule her majority.

So, Harris had to accept the electoral math and tried to turn the debate to her national advantage. For her, it was not so much a debate as a way to talk directly with swing voters all across the country. For Trump, it was a matter of reinforcing his hold on his MAGA core and raising doubts about Harris with other Republicans and possibly with independents.

She stuck to her case and often avoided answering some moderators’ questions. She needled him. He boldly asserted untruths, knowing there was not enough time to refute them all. He was so intent on his false claims, some of them wild, that he failed to successfully link her to President Biden.

Whatever the points the candidates thought they scored in the debate format, Harris sought to use it as her only national campaign stop. In what was clearly the best answer given by either candidate, she forcefully laid out the case for reproductive freedom for women. This was an attempt to reach voters in all states. If successful, she could overcome the electoral math.

Advertisement

The effect of the Electoral College can only be defeated in one way — turnout. Motivated voters showing up to vote can undermine the implicit assumptions about the way states will decide.

When voter turnout is unexpectedly high, it can upset what polling forecasts. A surge in support for a candidate might overturn the expected outcome, flipping the electoral math. This might occur in both the swing states and in supposedly safe states. Momentum can make swings happen anywhere.

The debate was Harris’s chance to recover her momentum and Trump’s chance to block it. If she rekindled enthusiasm for her candidacy, the debate could have helped her in swing states, but also to reach into Trump’s supposedly safe states. It seems less likely that Trump could have loosened her hold on her safe states.

If one party invades the other party’s safe states, then a voter anywhere can make a difference. That’s possible this year, because Trump may have peaked, leaving Harris nowhere to go but up.

Growing enthusiasm helps boost momentum. Watch the number of small contributions; they reflect that enthusiasm. Also, the surge in voter registration may be a positive sign for either candidate.

Will there be another debate? It could help both candidates, but in hugely different ways.

Gordon L. Weil formerly wrote for the Washington Post and other newspapers, served on the U.S. Senate and EU staffs, headed Maine state agencies and was a Harpswell selectman.

Copy the Story Link