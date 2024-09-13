• Brick Italianate mansion on the West End includes gated courtyard, landscaped grounds and a carriage house that can serve as a two-car garage

• Six bedrooms and four bathrooms over 5,930 SF; primary suite has its own year-round sunroom; third floor is finished with a kitchenette and two bedrooms

• Historic property in an active neighborhood, this home is near other stately 19th century homes, Waynflete School, Maine Medical Center and great restaurants and cafes

Rich in history, this stunning property on the West End has been one of Portland’s most admired homes. Commissioned by Maine’s Governor Israel Washburn, a founding member of the Republican Party, it was completed in 1868, two years after the Great Fire. Washburn was the city’s Collector of Customs at the time, and every detail broadcasts prosperity, quality and a connection to Portland’s history as a major 19th century seaport.

The foyer has 15-foot ceilings and is flanked by a sitting room and a dreamlike library with Cuban mahogany built-ins from floor to ceiling. You can imagine a cocktail party flowing through the rooms and past the grand staircase. Pass into a formal dining room, then a modern, white-clad kitchen with a second staircase. The primary suite has its own year-round sunroom and spacious bath. The third floor offers ideal space for multi-generational living, guests or a caretaker with two-bedrooms, a kitchenette, living space and additional areas for storage.

Throughout the home are arched doorways, carved crown moldings, cornices and balustrades, hardwood floors and a total of seven fireplaces. Bathrooms are finished with tiled or marble floors. From a second floor “observation room,” one can see the gardens, carriage house and ever-changing seasons on the third-of-an-acre plot.

If you can bear to leave this home’s comely confines, there’s a great neighborhood around. The walkable, tree-lined West End is full of historic properties, private and public schools, great cafes, restaurants and bakeries, and Maine Medical Center.

375 Spring Street is represented by Karen N. Reiche of LandVest. For more information, please contact Karen at 207-776-8352 or at krieche@landvest.com.

