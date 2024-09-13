In an attempt to understand the reason for Donald Trump to be so off the rails, I wonder if any of his “helpers” have considered that he may be – given his disturbed (and disturbing) behavior – traumatized by the attempted assassination.
His public behavior – given its unhinged content and delivery – are reason to worry about what he may be capable of, now and in the future.
Richard Kaye-Schiess
Shapleigh
