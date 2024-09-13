https://www.pressherald.com/2024/09/13/letter-the-never-ending-saga-of-i-295-construction
Letter: The never-ending saga of I-295 construction
1 min read
Font size +
You are able to gift 5 more articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more.
Article link sent!
An error has occurred. Please try again.
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
It looks like you do not have any active subscriptions. To get one, go to the subscriptions page.
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
Loading....
I drive by Exit 10 on I-295 at least a couple of times a week. It has been undergoing reconstruction all that time.
I use the word “undergoing” loosely. I never see any workers working or any evidence of construction equipment having been employed. Does anybody have an idea when the job will be completed?
Harley Marshall
Portland
« Previous
Letter: Can America survive this election?
Next »
Letter: Jared Golden’s misplaced trust
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.