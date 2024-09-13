I drive by Exit 10 on I-295 at least a couple of times a week. It has been undergoing reconstruction all that time.

I use the word “undergoing” loosely. I never see any workers working or any evidence of construction equipment having been employed. Does anybody have an idea when the job will be completed?

Harley Marshall
Portland

