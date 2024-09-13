BRUNSWICK – Annette “Annie” Louise Haas, 80, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday morning Sept. 2, 2024 at Mid Coast Hospital.

Annie was born Sept. 4, 1943 in Worthington, Minn. to Elizabeth and Lowell “Ole” Anderson. Annie and her two sisters were raised in Iowa Falls, Iowa. Annie graduated from Iowa Falls High School, class of ’61. She went on to attend college in Cedar Falls, Iowa at State College of Iowa, class of ’65, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Education.

With her graduation from college, she also gained the freedom to pursue her adventurous curiosities. Annie loved to travel while experiencing the world’s different cultures, as anyone who knew her can attest. Annie’s love of teaching, travel and family brought her from Iowa to Maine, to Colorado, to Okinawa, to Germany, to Virginia and then eventually back to Maine. While in Manheim, Germany she met her life-long love, Joseph Haas. They married in a storybook wedding at the Heidelberg Castle.

Annie and Joe started a family shortly afterward. They lived the military lifestyle and eventually settled to raise their three children in Brunswick. Annie had many interests, most notably her love of family, friends, animals, sports, music, theatre and volunteering in the community. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Marc (Sarah), daughter, Kirsten (Judy); grandchildren, William, Christina, Isabella and Sebastian; siblings, Patty (Jim) Hoag of Oregon and Becky (Bill) Rakers of Iowa; along with the many cousins, nieces and nephews sprinkled around the world.

She was preceded in death by her beloved son, David; her husband, Joe; and her parents.

A service for Annie will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. in the chapel at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Rd., Augusta, ME 04330. The family will host a lunch following the service, if any additional information is needed please contact her son, 207-523-9403.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to the Brunswick Area Student Aid Fund

(BASAF), which has a Scholarship in honor of her son David Haas.

Checks should be made out to “BASAF” with Haas on the memo line.

Please mail donations to:

BASAF,

P.O. Box 867,

Brunswick, ME 04011.

You may also go to the website: https://studentaidfund.org/contributors/ways-to-contribute/

