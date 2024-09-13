• Open house on Wednesday, September 18 from 11 .m. to 1 p.m.

• Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, den, high end custom kitchen cabinets and central air conditioning

• Covered front porch with composite decking and vinyl railings

• Off Route 1 in Scarborough and close to the South Portland city line, this house is tucked away from the hustle bustle while close to everything

State Manufactured Homes is celebrating 80 years of excellence with an open house this coming Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for this spacious two-bedroom, two-bath home with a den and attached one-car garage. They understand that finding both privacy and a sense of community is difficult in today’s competitive housing market and are pleased to offer realistic solutions. So, visit this previously owned “Winthrop” home and maybe start packing because it checks off all the wishlist boxes for a convenient, and comfortable lifestyle.

✔ LOCATION Hillcrest is a 55+ housing community just off Route 1 in Scarborough. It’s close to everything southern Maine offers. Here, you’ll find public transportation and you’re within fifteen minutes of beaches, restaurants, shopping, medical facilities, downtown Portland and a great school system.

✔ DESIGN AND LAYOUT Imagine enjoying the corner gas fireplace while planning holiday meals in a designer chef’s kitchen. The den offers space for the grandkids to play and privacy for the adults. Details like a deep utility sink in the laundry room and a large walk-in closet in the primary bedroom, walk-up attic storage and two separate sinks in the primary bathroom are must-see extras.

✔ AMENITIES A program director is on staff to provide support and recreational services to residents at Hillcrest and Pinecrest (the all-ages sister-community). There are scheduled trips to grocery stores and nearby shopping locations with two mornings a month set aside for individual errands. Both communities share an activity center with a library, fitness room, classes and holiday events. An outdoor pavilion is the setting for pic-nics and gatherings. There is also a dog park since Pinecrest and Hillcrest are pet friendly.

✔ BUY AND LIVE LOCAL The Desfosses family is proud to be part of the solution in Maine’s housing crunch. Now operated by the second, third and fourth generations, this well-appointed retirement home represents their passion and commitment to helping a wider market of buyers. nts their passion and commitment to helping a wider market of buyers. At under $400,000, make it yours before the snow falls.

Contact Tina, Tracy or Alfie to learn more about this home, and the Pinecrest and Hillcrest (55+) communities.

(207) 883-2512 | statemanufacturedhomes.com | 126 US Route 1, Scarborough

