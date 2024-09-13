Last summer was too wet and the year before too dry, but fall foliage experts say this year’s combination of sunshine and rainfall has created Goldilocks conditions for what promises to be a blazing display of reds, yellows and oranges – just not yet.

Maine’s fall foliage season kicked off this week with the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s first forecast on autumn’s annual display.

The leaves on most Maine trees were still green this week, but fall colors should be appearing soon, the report says, starting in northern Maine and working their way southward, peaking in southern Maine in mid-to-late October.

Gale Ross, the state’s “fall foliage spokesperson,” said a sunny summer with “just the right amount of rainfall” has set Maine up for a vibrant display of leaves and the state is “right on track.”

It’s a welcome change after a few years of what Ross called “dull and unexciting” displays.

Drought conditions in 2021 and 2022 caused the leaves to dry up and drop early, while a historic rainfall in 2023 resulted in muted colors and diseased trees.

“I’m thinking we’ve got the right conditions this year and I think it’s about time,” Ross said. “I think this is going to be one for the record books.”

FALL TOURISM INCREASINGLY IMPORTANT

That’s good news for both the leaf peepers who come from all over the country to take in New England’s beautiful fall colors and Maine’s business owners who increasingly rely on the infusion of tourism dollars in the shoulder season.

Over the last few decades, state tourism officials have worked to elongate the busy season, with efforts really ramping up in the last two to three years, said Patrick Woodcock, president and CEO of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce.

Tourism in Maine was a mixed bag last year, with slightly fewer tourists who spent more time and money, particularly in the offseason, according to a report from the state Office of Tourism.

Travel to the state in the fall accounted for about 18% of the visitors last year, just slightly below the year before.

But what they lacked in numbers, they made up for in spending.

Last fall, visitors spent more than $1.9 billion on lodging, food, activities and other tourism-related services and products.

That accounts for more than 21% of direct tourism expenditures in the state last year and is an increase from $1.8 billion in 2022 and $1.5 billion in 2021.

Woodcock is hoping for another strong autumn after a lackluster summer.

“It has been a strong season, but not record-breaking,” Woodcock said, adding that members have reported “a little softness” in the last few months.

“Success into the fall will be particularly important this season,” he said.

Carolann Ouellette, the state’s director of tourism, film and outdoor recreation, said in a statement that it’s important to raise awareness and consideration of travel to Maine during all seasons.

“Fall, in particular, is a time when we can encourage visitors to attend fairs and festivals, enjoy outdoor activities and sports, all with the bonus of a beautiful foliage backdrop.”

Ross, the foliage expert, said she’s noticed an increase in the popularity of the weekly foliage reports, which have been a state tradition since 1959.

“There’s something about foliage in Maine that people really enjoy,” she said. “It’s a really magical and charming part of the year.”

COOL NIGHTS, SUNNY DAYS

Ross is optimistic for a strong season, but she cautioned that the color change and timing depend on the weather going forward. Cool nights and sunny days will accelerate the breakdown of chlorophyll in the leaves, causing the change from green to yellow, red and orange in the fall.

Nikki Becker, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Gray, said nighttime lows around Portland are currently a bit over 50 degrees, but closer to the mid-40s farther inland and at higher elevations. Becker said the rest of this week should see slightly higher nighttime temperatures.

“Last year, we had a pretty late peak for some of our areas,” Becker said. “The coast was kind of late.”

According to the U.S. Forest Service, conditions like a late spring or summer drought can delay the onset of fall colors, but Becker said Maine saw relatively consistent rainfall this summer.

“All our rivers are still normal for the most part, and so is our groundwater,” Becker said.

September is forecast to see mostly above-average temperatures, though precipitation could be above or below typical figures, particularly in northern parts of the state, Becker said.

Aaron Bergdahl, a forest pathologist with the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, said the 2024 growing season was “excellent for trees” and “should lead to brilliant fall colors throughout Maine.”

Though autumn colors are beginning develop on some trees across the state, Mainers should expect “very low” leaf drop and color change this week, the report said.

The department divides the state into seven foliage zones, reflecting regional weather patterns.

Northern Maine is usually the first to see leaves peak, which should take place around the end of this month or the first week of October, the department said.

The rest of the state usually follows suit around the middle of October, with coastal regions peaking in the latter part of the month.

