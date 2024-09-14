Zach Penrod, a 27-year-old left-hander who spent three years in an independent league, was brought up by the Boston Red Sox and in made his major league debut against the New York Yankees on Saturday.

Boston selected Zach Penrod’s contract from Worcester on Saturday and recalled left-hander Bailey Horn from the Triple-A farm team. Left-hander Cam Booser and right-hander Zack Kelly were optioned to Worcester after Friday night’s 5-4 loss to the New York Yankees and catcher Tyler Heineman was designated for assignment.

Penrod’s wife, Kyla, and week-old daughter, Noa Mae, were at Yankee Stadium.

Penrod pitched a scoreless eight inning in Boston’s 7-1 win. He walked one and struck out one.

Penrod started the season with the Portland Sea Dogs. He went 4-0 in seven starts with a 2.80 ERA. He struck out 53 in 35 1/3 innings. He was promoted to Worcester on May 26 and had a 5.93 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings over five starts and 10 relief appearances at Triple-A, missing time between June 6 and July 26 because of left shin inflammation.

Penrod played for Corban, an NAIA school, in 2017 and then for NCAA Division II Northwest Nazarene in Idaho the following year as an outfielder and pitcher. He signed with Texas in August 2018 as an undrafted free agent, missed 2019 following Tommy John surgery and was released in June 2020, a year the minor league season was canceled because of the pandemic.

He spent parts of 2021 and ’22 at Billings, then started 2023 at fellow Pioneer League club Missoula. Boston signed him to a minor league contract on Aug. 16, 2023 and two days later he pitched five scoreless innings for Class A Greenville.

Penrod had a 2.18 ERA in four starts for the Drive, and Boston sent him to the Arizona Fall League.

His fastball averaged 94.7 mph this year at Triple-A and he reached 98.9 mph with a sixth-inning pitch on Aug. 16.

TWINS: Shortstop Carlos Correa, who has been on sidelined since the All-Star break with plantar fasciitis, has been activated from the 10-day injured list and is expected to be in the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Correa is hitting .308 with 13 home runs and 47 RBI in 75 games this season. He was chosen to represent the Twins in the All-Star Game but had to bow out due to his injury.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

ROYALS 5, PIRATES 1: Bobby Witt Jr. drove in his 100th run of the season with a solo homer in the first inning, and Kansas City beat the Pirates in Pittsburgh.

Witt also hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth and a run-scoring double in the sixth. He went 2 for 3 to raise his MLB-leading batting average to .333. He also has 31 homers and 102 RBI.

