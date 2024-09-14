Homeschool families are invited to learn and practice their library skills in 45-minute lessons with Miss Katie at Rockland Public Library on Sept. 17 and 24. Kids will discover how libraries work and how to find the materials they want. The sessions will end with a scavenger hunt to practice what was learned.

Tuesday’s session is for pre-K to grade 3 at 3 p.m. in the Children’s Room at the library (80 Union St.). It will include an introduction to navigating in the picture books, basic nonfiction and beginning reader sections. Learn more about the event at facebook.com/share/UCziPPwHYSFgiBGD/.

The second session is at 3 p.m. Sept. 24 is for grades 4-8 and includes an introduction to the Dewey decimal system, card catalog and understanding spine labels. It will take place in the library’s Children’s Room. Learn more about the event at facebook.com/share/hndmcVJ8uFgiTPpw/.

Call 594-0310 or email refdesk@rocklandmaine.gov to register.

Copy the Story Link