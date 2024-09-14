The sight just sets off an uncontrollable fit of giggles when I see the Brits wobbling around under those ponderous crowns they love so dearly. They sure do like to decorate themselves with ribbons, leather, ermine, uniforms and medals, precious gems and sashes, tiaras, rare fabrics and golden ropes, necklaces, and lavish embroideries etc. etc., and I often wonder how they can stand upright once bedecked in all that adornment. But the funniest, at least to my eyes, are those giant crowns.

I wish I knew when and why big weird hats began. I mean back in the cave days, did some bored cave guy on a rainy day put a bunch of vines around his head to get a few laughs from the other cavemates? And did some of them poke a few shiny stones into the vines, or tongues or shells or eyeballs, teeth or bones just to add to the hilarity (it could get awfully boring in Cave World back then, so doing stuff like this helped pass the time between foraging and slaughtering), so did the gang all laugh and cheer the crazy dude with all that stuff piled on his head? Did he dance around to get a few more laughs? Did one of the gang then maybe wrap a few yards of pelt-of-the-hour around that head frippery? Did any of the shiny pebbles and shells and bones begin to fall off as the guy jigged around and rocked with laughter? Did the gang put them back on with a little recently warm dung-of-the-hour to keep the decorations from falling?

And then, the guy with this huge headdress maybe stopped working the room and getting laughter and stood still, pulled out his sharpened yak horn knife and glared threateningly at his sycophants, and they maybe stopped leaping about and stomping with joy and stared back at the guy with the huge thing on his head, and maybe they all gasped in unison because behold, cave guy, without their understanding why, had become the world’s first king. And maybe cave gang instinctively fell to their knees which wasn’t too hard to do because they were a stubby-legged lot to begin with, their knees being not too far from the cave’s floor, and maybe they began to hum or grunt or whatever cave guys did to do the homage thing, because even though they had no idea what they’d started, they’d just then, on that long and boring rainy afternoon, crowned one of their own a king. Or maybe a queen. Who’s to know? And thus, royalty was born.

Hey, it could have happened. And so perhaps crowning began that rainy boring day a kazillion years ago, and today in England they go through long involved ceremonies and then get to wear a big heavy and, sorry, to me, hilarious hat, encrusted with enough precious jewels to be able to buy a medium sized country and feed everyone in it. The jewels are held in place no longer by precious dung, but by very very precious and beautifully engraved metals, like platinum I guess. Gold and silver too. And velvet is involved also in that headgear, and worst of all, ermine. Yeah, the hide of an adorable little mink- like creature with a sweet face, whose white hide with black spots for some unknown reason, became essential to the trappings of royalty and other national VIPs. And yes, alas, a strip of their skin was and still is important to the accoutrements of the royal crown. So, these sweet tiny animals had to die to make those top-heavy ostentatious bonnets a bit more comfortable on the heads of the well-borns? Hmmm. Troubling, right? Well, “Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown,” from Shakespeare’s Henry IV, Part II, who I’ve heard was also from those Isles.