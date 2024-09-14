The Jewish community of Greater Portland needs support. The recent unanimous vote by the Portland City Council, to divest from companies who do business with the state of Israel, is incredibly disheartening and a betrayal to the large and historic Jewish community of Greater Portland.

The Jewish High Holy Days are approaching, when we turn our hearts toward God and each other and vow to recommit ourselves to have our names written in the book of “lives well lived.” What will bring peace to the land of Israel? The elimination of Hamas. The elimination of Hezbollah. The end to the hateful terrorist entities supported by Iran.

If the United States was attacked the way that Israel was attacked, America would not back down. The enemies of peace are those who vow “by any means” to take what they want. Israel and the U.K. are America’s greatest allies. Let’s stand with our friends. And, the city of Portland should stay out of international politics and focus on solving its own problems right here at home.

Aaron Hoffman

Scarborough

