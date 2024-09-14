Kyle Abbott’s 60-yard fumble return for a touchdown broke a tie at the end of a wild first quarter, and Massabesic went on to a 28-14 win at Cheverus in an interclass football game Saturday in Portland.

Cheverus (0-2) got first-quarter TD runs of 3 and 62 yards from Matt Baker, but the Mustangs (2-0) answered with a 1-yard touchdown run from quarterback Cam Bradbury and a 25-yard pass from Bradbury to Caden Nielsen.

Abbott’s return made it 20-14, and Bradbury connected with Nielsen for an 87-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Bradbury finished 7 of 15 for 207 yards. Nielsen had three catches for 145 yards.

Baker paced the Stags with 141 yards on 15 carries.

BOYS’ SOCCER

PORTLAND 2, FALMOUTH 1: Silvio Mbayi headed home Baptista Muanda’s corner kick midway through the second overtime as Portland (3-0) beat visiting Falmouth (2-1).

All three Bulldogs’ wins this season have come in overtime.

Portland took an early lead on a goal from Paulo Joao before the Navigators tied the score with six minutes left in the first half, courtesy of freshman Wyatt Braun.

Falmouth goalkeeper Caden Berry made seven saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

FREEPORT 3, BRUNSWICK 0: Sophia Bradford struck just 38 seconds into the game for the first of her two goals as the Falcons (4-0) defeated the Dragons (0-2-1) in Freeport.

Liza Flower also scored, assisted by Kam Lizotte. Reed Proscia set Bradford’s second goal with about three minutes remaining.

Freeport goalie Maddie Kryzak needed to make just one save. Brunswick’s Ella Duchette stopped 14 shots.

FRIDAY’S BOYS’ SOCCER

HALL-DALE 3, WAYNFLETE 2: Karter Eldridge’s goal with 15 minutes to play capped a second-half comeback as Hall-Dale (3-0) won at Waynflete (0-1).

The Bulldogs scored first, midway through the first half, on a free kick from Keegan Cary. Waynflete’s Lucas Plumb tied the score on a free kick, and Abie Waisman’s goal gave the Flyers a 2-1 halftime lead.

A free kick goal from Jaxon Olsen early in the second half tied the game again, then Eldridge scored the winner, assisted by Olsen.

Eliot Adams made seven saves for Hall-Dale. Waynflete’s Diego Schair-Cardona stopped three shots.

FRIDAY’S FIELD HOCKEY

GREELY 5, WELLS 0: Maya Tracey and Maya Douglas each scored twice to lead the Rangers (2-1) past the Warriors (0-3) in Cumberland.

Anna Hendry was the other goal scorer.

