Isaac Coffey took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, and the Portland Sea Dogs kept their Eastern League playoff hopes alive with a 4-2 win Saturday night against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Hadlock Field.
Coffey (11-4) finished with 10 strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. Alex Hoppe pitched the final 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs with two outs in the ninth.
Blaze Jordan paced the offense, going 3 for 3 with two RBI.
Portland began the day trailing the Somerset Patriots by a half-game in the Northeast Division second-half standings. The regular season ends Sunday.
