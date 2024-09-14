United Way of Mid Coast Maine is launching its annual fundraising campaign Wednesday, Sept. 18, with the goal to raise $1.5 million for the United Way of Mid Coast Maine Community Fund. The campaign supports the work of United Way of Mid Coast Maine and 50 local programs and initiatives to help give kids the best start, build financial stability, and help everyone live healthy and connected lives.

The community is invited to attend a campaign kickoff event from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Maine Tasting Center, 506 Old Bath Road, Wiscasset. To RSVP, visit uwmcm.org/kickoff. Individuals, households, workplaces and organizations are invited to help fundraise for the campaign. To donate, visit uwmcm.org/donate.

Last year, thanks to the collective support of the community, the fund helped more than 27,000 people across the Midcoast. In addition to the Community Fund, United Way of Mid Coast Maine’s Community Response Initiative helps to support community partners working together to respond to emerging and unmet community needs. The initiative leverages what United Way of Mid Coast Maine does best: bring people together — organizations from every sector, donors and volunteers — to address community challenges that no one can solve on their own.

“This year, more than ever before, our family members, friends, colleagues and neighbors need your support,” Nicole Evans, executive director of United Way of Mid Coast Maine, said in a prepared release. “We know that almost half of households in communities across the Midcoast struggle to make ends meet. Investing in United Way is the best way to make a difference. By leveraging our collective support, we can help individuals and families thrive.”

