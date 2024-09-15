Sitting on a pillow in the middle of an orchestra rehearsal room, a tuxedo-wearing German shepherd-mix puppy peacefully closed his eyes to take in the live music around him.

An increasingly popular champion of classical music on social media, the 2½-year-old rescue, Billy, was invited by the Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra to sit in on its first rehearsal of the season Sept. 4.

Musician couple Lucian Barz, a 33-year-old violinist and violist, and Teresa Bowes, a 27-year-old pianist, adopted Billy from a rescue farm in Texas in June 2022, completely unaware of his ear for classical music.

“But I wasn’t surprised,” Barz said. “You hear a lot of things about animals enjoying music. I grew up on a farm, and I would take my violin and play for the cows.”

Barz said Bowes often plays classical music at home. Soon after adopting Billy, they realized how receptive he was to the harmonies he heard every day.

“It’s mostly such food for the soul, just to see the purity of an animal enjoying music,” Barz said. “It’s a reminder that music is the universal language.”

Ken Hsieh, the conductor of the Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra, decided to perform Schumann’s Symphony No. 4 for Billy.

Hsieh noticed how social the puppy was with the musicians and thought he was going to be active during the performance. To his surprise, Billy sat still and engaged with the music respectfully.

“He would lift his head when he heard color – something big in the music – and it went back down when it was soothing,” Hsieh said. “It’s really actively rich, and what I really wish my audiences are doing. I mean, going through that same emotional state.”

The couple’s friend, Esther Hwang, 29, was Billy’s first music-playing guest. She is the Vancouver orchestra’s concertmaster.

“I performed for him as if I was performing to a live audience – with the same quality and presentation,” she said. “I was definitely moved when I first performed for him and he was super calm and just listening with his eyes closed.”

She saw how many people on social media wanted to see Billy experience a larger live performance and found the rehearsal to be the perfect opportunity for him.

“Billy is bringing a new audience to classical music, which is kind of what the industry needs,” Hwang said. “Classical music can be a very niche thing, but Billy is inviting new listeners, and it’s just very touching.”

