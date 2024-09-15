FICTION

Hardcover

1. “The God of the Woods,” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

2. “All Fours,” by Miranda July (Riverhead)

3. “How to Read a Book,” by Monica Wood (Mariner)

4. “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan (Grove)

5. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

6. “The Berry Pickers,” by Amanda Peters (Catapult)

7. “James,” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

8. “The Little Island,” by Margaret Wise Brown (Doubleday)

9. “The Cliffs,” by J. Courtney Sullivan (Knopf)

10. “The Women,” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

Paperback

1. “A Most Agreeable Murder,” by Julia Seales (Random House)

2. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth)

3. “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

4. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

5. “Open Throat,” by Henry Hoke (Picador)

6. “The Seas,” by Samantha Hunt (Tin House)

7. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

8. “Blueberries for Sal,” by Robert McCloskey (Puffin)

9. “One Morning in Maine,” by Robert McCloskey (Puffin)

10. “Ithaca,” by Claire North (Redhook)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

2. “The Long Island Compromise,” by Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Random House)

3. “There’s Always This Year,” by Hanif Abdurraqib (Random House)

4. “World More Beautiful,” by Angela Burke Kunkel (Random House)

5. “The Light Eaters,” by Zoe Schlanger (Harper)

6. “The Science of Spice,” by Stuart Farrimond (DK)

7. “The Wide Wide Sea,” by Hampton Sides (Doubleday)

8. “Thing Explainer,” by Randall Munroe (Dey Street)

9. “Writing on Empty,” by Natalie Goldberg (St. Martin’s)

10. “On Great Fields,” by Ronald C. White (Random House)

Paperback

1. “Any Person is the Only Self,” by Elisa Gabbert (FSG)

2. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

3. “The Lobster Coast,” by Colin Woodard (Penguin)

4. “What Does Israel Fear from Palestine?” by Raja Shehadeh (Other Press)

5. “The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkle (Vintage)

6. “The Lonely City,” by Olivia Laing (Picador)

7. “Four Thousand Weeks,” by Oliver Burkeman (Picador)

8. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Vintage)

9. “Pageboy,” by Elliot Page (Flatiron)

10. “You Could Make This Place Beautiful,” by Maggie Smith (Atria)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

