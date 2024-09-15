Maine State Police have identified the woman killed in a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Augusta Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Friday as southbound traffic was stopped because of a construction zone lane closure. A pickup truck rear-ended an SUV near exit 113, sparking the five-vehicle wreck.

The passenger of the SUV, Sari Ohmart, 68, of Brewer, was killed along with a dog in the vehicle, according to a release from MSP spokesperson Shannon Moss. Both Sari Ohmart and the dog were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 70-year-old Leslie Ohmart, was transported to Maine General Hospital in Augusta with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, 28-year-old Robin Carter, of Limerick, was also brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of some of the other cars also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital.

All five vehicles were towed from the scene. The road was closed for about three hours and traffic was diverted off exit 113.

The crash is still under investigation.

