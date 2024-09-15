It was a cold and crispy November morning and I heard the deer walking steadily on the frozen ground long before I saw it.

Experience had taught me that I was probably listening to a doe, and her appearance in an opening confirmed it. As she paused to look around nervously – ears turning this way and that and nose testing the wind – I merely watched, rifle still on my lap. She was safe from me that morning but after she left my mind drifted back to a time many years earlier when I would not have hesitated to take a shot.

The standard hunter safety class curriculum lists the five stages of being a hunter, based on a study done some years ago. The instruction manual qualifies these by noting that not all hunters go through each stage completely or in order, and may even bypass some or stall at others. Still, it represents a good guideline and perhaps a goal.

The first is the Shooter Stage. A young hunter, or adult new to the sport hasn’t developed the woodsmanship skills or experience. The goal is simply to get a shot. Depending on what game is pursued, a good day’s hunt may be measured by the number of shots taken. It’s important for new hunters to experience some level of success. Otherwise they may get frustrated or discouraged and move on to other pursuits. Whether it be furred or feathered, that first harvest is an important one as it helps build confidence.

In time, and with a certain level of success (and marksmanship), hunters expand their goal. Taking home one bird isn’t enough when the limit is three or five. They’ve entered the Limiting Out Stage. It’s more than just a number; it’s validation that the first one wasn’t just luck, and that they have attained a certain level of skill. Some hunters may remain at this level for a while, but as full bag limits come more frequently, some are ready for the next stage.

The Trophy Stage involves placing some sort of self-imposed limitation on what is harvested. The deer hunter that has only shot does may hold out for a buck. Those that have only shot yearling bucks may wait for a bigger, older buck. Waterfowlers may be more selective, shooting only drakes. Turkey hunters may pass up a jake in deference to a tom. Their skills and confidence are developed enough that they are comfortable passing up any legal game in hopes of something “better,” and some validation of their maturity as a hunter.

Next, some may enter the Method Stage where what is taken is less important than how it was taken. They may switch from gun to bow, go with a smaller caliber or try a more challenging technique like stalking rather than sitting, or only shooting grouse when they’re on the wing. Because these methods take more practice and discipline, the hunter’s skill set is being honed.

The culmination comes with the Sportsman Stage. For these hunters, the urgency of shooting game, shooting more or bigger game or trying more challenging methods wanes. Filling a bag limit means the hunt is over, and they may want to hunt longer. Passing up shots allows more time for observation and learning. They realize that time spent in hunting camp is just as valuable and important as time spent outside it. They revel in the success of others, and observing them mature as hunters.

Maybe it’s age, experience, confidence or some combination thereof, but I no longer feel the necessity of filling a tag. That’s still the objective, but only if the animal that fills it, the methods employed and the circumstances involved meet my personal preference. It’s the experience that matters most and if I manage to bring home more than memories, that’s the icing on the cake.

Bob Humphrey is a freelance writer and Registered Maine Guide who lives in Pownal. He can be reached at: bob@bobhumphrey.com

