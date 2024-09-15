The future of our beloved republic rests in the hands of the next generation. We are at a pivotal moment in our nation’s history, where the decisions we make today will profoundly shape the America we leave behind for our children and grandchildren. Our generation must rise to the occasion – becoming not only defenders of liberty but also builders of a brighter, more prosperous future grounded in American values. We stand at the crossroads of history, and it is our responsibility to ensure that the principles of unobstructed freedom, individual opportunity and justice for all continue to guide our nation forward.

But to do that, young people must vote. Only 50% of voters ages 18-29 voted in the 2020 election. We must do better. Our generation deserves better. As someone once told me, “You can visit pity city, but you can’t live there.” It’s time for young voters to leave pity city behind, step up, and take responsibility for shaping the direction of our country.

As the chair of the Maine Young Republicans, I hear constantly from friends – Democrats and Republicans alike – about how difficult it has been to start a small business, afford groceries and gas and find suitable housing. The odds have often been stacked against young people, but we can’t sit on the sidelines. Our generation must vote in unprecedented numbers. No more excuses. No more pity parties. Just more votes. Our future depends on it.

Matt Griffiths

Kennebunk

Copy the Story Link