We know that Sen. Susan Collins has stated she will not vote for Trump. But wouldn’t it be interesting if she took leadership in the centrist Republican effort to reclaim the party from the extremists, and endorse Kamala Harris as the next president?

It could be a wise move for her ethical and political stature given that Kamala Harris will win the next election, barring major blunders or international crises.

Craig Donnan
Bowdoinham

