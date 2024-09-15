Portland’s decision to divest from Israel is both silly and counterproductive. It is silly because Israel is the only democracy, and our only real ally, in the Middle East. Israeli technology underlies the computer technology of Google and Intel and our Google Maps is based on Waze technology, an Israeli company. Also, our banks’ cybersecurity probably comes from Palo Alto networks, whose founders were Israeli army veterans. Are we planning to stop using computers, and GPS and preventing cyberattacks?
If people want to boycott evil, boycott Iran, which uses its proxies, like Hezbollah, which killed 240 U.S. Marines in Lebanon in 1983; the Houthis, who blow up oil tankers, causing massive environmental damage; and Iran itself, which has killed women who dared not to wear Islamic head coverings.
And, it is counterproductive because it emboldens Hamas terrorists to continue the war they started. Hamas uses human shields and hides bombs and arms in mosques, hospitals and schools. If we want peace, Hamas must be eliminated.
Phil Phillips
Brooklyn, N.Y.
