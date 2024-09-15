Grateful to Brunswick Fire and Rescue

On August 31, Saturday of Labor Day weekend, we suffered a flood in our apartment from a blow out of a hot water pipe bolt in our laundry room. Unable to reach emergency maintenance through the management office, and unable to locate the hot water shut off, (hidden behind the sheet rock wall), we dialed 911. The Brunswick Fire Department and Rescue responded quickly under the direction of Lt. Abbott. They came with water vacuums, squeegee brooms, located a main water shut off, and gave us emotional support and advice about what we would face in terms of remediation.

We are deeply grateful to all the members of the team that responded. Brunswick is in good hands. Thank you Lt. Abbott and Brunswick Fire Dept. and Rescue!

Dalene Rogers and Susan Pelley,

Brunswick

Vote for democracy this election

Three quotes to ponder:

“We have declared openly that we used democratic methods only in order to gain power and that, after assuming the power, we would deny to our adversaries without any consideration the means which were granted to us in the times of our opposition.” – Joseph Goebbels, Nazi and Chief Propagandist for Adolf Hitler

“Bad [people] need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good [people] should look on and do nothing.” – John Stuart Mill, English philosopher, Member of Parliament and the second member of Parliament to call for Women’s Right To Vote in 1832

“Wherever and whenever human beings endure suffering we must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.” – Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor, Nobel Laureate awardee and determined opponent to powerful, corrupt people and their regimes

My request to all of you. Do not sit this election out. Our liberty and our democracy are at stake.

Vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, they have chosen the side of protecting our democracy.

Richard M. Brown,

Dresden

On commitment

My wife and I have been married for over 40 years. That’s commitment (four kids, four states, 12 moves, 14 jobs between us). We’ve finally settled in South Bristol and have never been happier.

That’s one kind of commitment.

Holly Stover exemplifies another, more public sort of commitment. During her years at Health and Human Services in Augusta, she fought to deliver basic elements of care to the people of Maine — and when I say “people of Maine,” I mean ALL OVER Maine: Fort Kent to Fryeburg, Acadia to York; and for any person: rich, poor, housed, unhoused, young, old, male/female/ungendered — and she wept when Paul LePage cut health care benefits to 70,000 Mainers.

In her “day jobs” (and, by the way, that’s plural: jobS), she continues to work for the benefit of the Boothbay peninsula through the director of operations for the Community Resource Council and as the Development Director of Lincoln County Dental, helping everyday folks who need a hand-up, not a hand-out, and providing essential oral care to those who cannot otherwise afford it.

As our representative in Augusta, Holly has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with our small businesses — and in Maine, that means traditional brick and mortar as well as marine: lobstermen and women, fishing boats of every description, the suppliers to support them, and the consumers who enjoy their harvests; she has stood with them and up for them in Augusta to help deliver critical funding for renovation and repair after the catastrophic twin storms of last January.

Holly is committed to public service. It’s why she gets up every morning. If you need her, contact her: She’ll be there for you. Let’s keep Holly Stover as our representative for District 48 in Augusta. Vote for Holly Stover Nov. 5.

Geoff Bates,

South Bristol

Aftermath of foam spill and future of MRRA

We know that water has an amazing, mysterious capacity to move through the tiniest cracks, seep deeply into bedrock and shape continents. The Aug. 19 spill at the Landing of 1,450 gallons of toxic PFAS foam mixed with 50,000 gallons of water is a nightmare example of how poisoned water can endanger the health, well-being and trust of a whole community. Trying to follow the complexities, contradictions and delays of MRRA’s responses and reports from town and state authorities is difficult and disheartening. It seems that no one has full safety review power over MRRA, and there is inadequate emergency notification of neighbors for such disasters. We’re lucky in Brunswick that we have low likelihood of forest fires, earthquakes and chemical train wrecks.

Recently, I was researching past Town Council agendas and came across an alarming memo in the 5/22/23 minutes from David Page, the town’s representative to the Restoration Advisory Board for the Landing. RAB’s 5/22/23 inspection report lists: “elevated levels” of PFAS in fish, surface waters and streams; “extremely high concentrations of PFAS … in the groundwater in the deep overburden between Hangar 4 (SaviLinx & Tech Place) and Pond A”; “PFAS in the groundwater has migrated off base and contaminated wells in the Jordan Ave. Wellfield operated by BTWD.”

As I gathered signatures for my name on the Nov. 5 ballot for Town Council, District 3, several people asked about the danger to our drinking water from the Landing spill. The DEP commissioner has reassured us there is no contamination. But my neighbors are wondering about toxic water moving through bedrock into Maquoit Bay. Is this being monitored? The Sept. 12 report from the Portland Press Herald about the apparent cover-up by MRRA’s executive director adds to our lack of trust.

There will be weeks ahead of questions about this toxic spill. Who is responsible for critical repairs identified 15 months ago and inadequate emergency notifications? I applaud our Town Council for its resolution to immediately close down the toxic foam. I’d ask the council to urge restructuring MRRA to include Landing and nearby residents and businesses.

Bruce Kantner,

Brunswick

