This smoothie is my way of making busy mornings a little easier. It’s so good and easy to whip up, I think of it as a milkshake-like motivator to get out of bed. I bet it could even get a breakfast-skipper in the mood to eat.

Frosty, creamy and rich, the smoothie provides balanced nourishment, with plenty of protein, fiber and healthy fat to keep you satisfied all morning long. And it doesn’t hurt that it tastes like a treat.

Instead of using added sugar, the smoothie is sweetened with whole fruit – dates – which, along with sweet taste, provide fiber, antioxidants, minerals and a delightful, deep flavor. Because of their sweetness and silky texture, Medjool dates are ideal for this recipe, but any variety will work. They blend in best if they are moist and tender, but if your dates are on the dry side, you can still use them – just soak them in hot water for about 10 minutes to rehydrate them first.

The protein in this smoothie comes from three sources: tahini, almonds and milk. The tahini, which also supplies a satisfying measure of good-for-you fat, gives the smoothie a rich, thick texture and signature sesame flavor. Sliced almonds add more “nut-rition,” and blend in just enough to yield bits of crunchy texture. Milk provides the liquid needed to whir it all together, as well as shake-like creaminess. (You can use any type of milk you like, but note the difference in protein levels: Dairy and soy milk have about 4 grams of protein per half-cup, whereas almond milk has just 1/2 gram and oat milk up to 2 grams protein per half-cup.) If you opt for a lower-protein milk, you might want to add a couple of extra tablespoons of sliced almonds to make up the protein difference. You could also add protein powder if that’s your thing, but I personally prefer to use more whole-food sources.

Blended with ice to make it nice and frosty, and a pinch of ground cardamom for warm, fruity flavor and fragrance (cinnamon would also work well,) the smoothie turns out thick and creamy, redolent of sesame and dates, with a delightful, nutty crunch. Just toss everything in the blender for a single serving, or multiply to serve more, and drink it on the go if need be – whatever it takes to make your busy morning easier, more joyful and more nourishing.

Tahini Date Almond Smoothie

1 serving (makes about between 1 and 1 1/2 cups)

Total time: 5 mins

This delightful cardamom-scented smoothie is sweetened with dates and enriched with tahini and almonds. It makes a great on-the-go breakfast that’s ready in minutes, and provides enough protein and fiber to keep you satisfied all morning.

INGREDIENTS

6 ice cubes, or a heaping 1/2 cup crushed ice

1/2 cup milk (any fat level or plant-based)

1/4 cup sliced almonds

2 pitted Medjool dates

1 1/2 tablespoons well-stirred tahini

Pinch ground cardamom

STEPS

In a blender, combine the ice cubes, milk, almonds, dates, tahini and cardamom. Blend until mostly smooth, with some texture remaining from the almonds. Pour into a glass and serve immediately.

Substitutions: Almonds >> cashews. Tahini >> sunflower seed butter or a nut butter of your choice. Cardamom >> cinnamon or 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract.

Nutrition per smoothie, using low-fat milk: 468 calories, 50g carbohydrates, 6mg cholesterol, 26g fat, 8g fiber, 16g protein, 4g saturated fat, 62mg sodium, 39g sugar

