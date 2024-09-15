Eckart Preu has been the music director of the Portland Symphony Orchestra since 2019. Born in Germany, he has conducted musicians around the world. He lives in New York and is also music director of the Long Beach Symphony Orchestra in California and the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra in Ohio.
This weekend, the Portland Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 100th season with a full program of events. On Sunday, Preu will join three former music directors in conducting a performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. Bruce Hangen (1976-86), Toshiyuki Shimada (1986-2006), Robert Moody (2008-18) and Preu will each take to the podium for one of the symphony’s four movements. (The Portland Symphony Orchestra will also perform that program on Tuesday, but Moody cannot attend because of a scheduling conflict.)
In advance of the festivities, Preu envisioned his perfect day, which, of course, includes music.
My perfect day starts early – usually around 6 a.m. – and it starts with a coffee. With milk, no sugar. At this time of day, my mind is fresh, clear, and open to take in information and put out creative ideas. This is the time of day I study most effectively the scores of upcoming concerts. I like to sit down with just a coffee and a score and spend an hour or two of quality time with music in my head.
With this initial feeling of accomplishment, I am ready for the next step of happiness: a stroll outside, either by Portland Head Light and Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth or along the Eastern Promenade in Portland. The smell of the water and a cool breeze frees the mind and blows away the worries. Ideally, there’s some sun as well, making the (usually brisk) walk both an energizing as well as relaxing experience.
I am a believer in naps. It enables me to reset my mind for an afternoon rehearsal with my favorite orchestra – the Portland Symphony Orchestra. The symphony has to be a part of my perfect day, since there is nothing more beautiful and satisfying than music made by an excellent ensemble.
To close the day, I will go to dinner at one of my favorite restaurants in town – Fore Street in Portland. I love the atmosphere, professional service and excellent food. Ideally, I show up a bit early so I can order a negroni from the bar. A good negroni always gets me in a great mood.
The creature of habit that I am, I tend to order the same food: house-made chilled meats and offal as an appetizer (it reminds me of a typical German cold dinner plate), followed by a wood-grilled hanger steak. A perfect steak is the best food I can imagine – and I don’t need any sides with it. As a German, I should have a beer, but I have grown into a lover of wines. My taste goes usually to something Spanish – a tempranillo, for instance – or a nice Italian classico. I like my red wines to not be too heavy.
Dessert is a must and should be light – maybe a crème brûlée? A perfect crème brûlée can be magical and the best way to end a great day in this beautiful city – Portland.
