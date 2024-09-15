Barbara Theresa Qualey

NORTH ANSON – Barbara Theresa Qualey, 88, of North Anson, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 6, 2024 surrounded by her loving family.

There will be a casual Remembrance Gathering at Barbara’s home on Sept. 28, between 11 a.m and 3 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Wilson Funeral Home in Gray, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations to either St Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Shriners Hospital for Children.

